PROTEST: Police outside the River House building in High Street on Wednesday morning during the protest

PALESTINE solidarity activists have stormed a building in Belfast city centre where an Israeli tech company is based.

The River House building in High Street houses the offices of Israeli company Oosto (formerly AnyVision), a firm working in the field of facial recognition technology.

On Wednesday morning, members of Cairde Palestine occupied the Oosto offices and at the same time staged a protest outside calling for Oosto’s expulsion from Ireland and an end to all local complicity with the genocide in Palestine. A large Palestine flag and a banner reading 'Oosto Out' were draped from the company's windows over the front of the River House building.

The group live-streamed the occupation and protest, which took place at a time of soaring tensions and growing international concern as Israel turns its guns on starving Palestinians lured to a kill zone with promises of food.