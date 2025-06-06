Diggers on site as work begins to transform derelict Whiterock site into family homes

WORK has begun on 62 new social housing homes which will transform a derelict site on the Whiterock Road.

In December, planning permission was granted for 62 homes on the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus, which is currently the home of Corpus Christi Boxing Club and the Whiterock Children’s Centre. A new building for Whiterock Children’s Centre is also included in the plans.

Diggers are now on site, with the work being completed by Co Tyrone developers Newpark Homes.

A funding shortfall remains an issue for the completion of a new Whiterock Children’s Centre but Centre Director Deirdre Walsh is remaining optimistic.

"It is fantastic to see work started on the housing here. It is progressing at top speed," she said. "We will hopefully be starting work on our new building early next year. There is still a shortfall of funding but we are confident of getting what we need.

"This has been a derelict sight for many years and an absolute eyesore on the Whiterock. I am looking forward to much-needed housing and a purpose-built building for Whiterock Children’s Centre which will be an unbelievable asset for the community."

Basil O’Malley, from Newpark Homes added: "We have planning for 62 homes on this site. The first phase is 44 homes and I am delighted to see work started on them.

"This has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to see families move in, ideally at the start of next year.

"I would like to commend the strong partnership between everyone involved in the plans, especially Whiterock Children’s Centre and all the local political representatives."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said progress on the work commencing had "been a long time coming".

"There has been a lot of work and lobbying to get to his stage and I am delighted to see diggers on site," he said. "People are crying out for houses in West Belfast. There is a major shortage in this part of the city.

"The new housing development and new children’s centre is going to transform this part of West Belfast. Whiterock Children’s Centre are centre to all of this and I want to commend the contractors too for their part."