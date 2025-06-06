Movie Kneecap wins Spirit of the Festival at the Celtic Media Awards

ANOTHER AWARD: The movie Kneecap has showcased the Irish language and Kneecap's music to the world

THE raucous, genre-defying film on Irish language rappers Kneecap has scooped the top prize at this year's Celtic Media Festival.

Based on the original story of the riotous and ground-breaking Irish-language rap trio Kneecap, the film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby and Josie Walker.

Set in West Belfast in 2019, it chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to change the sound of the Irish music scene.

Director Rich Peppiatt received an IFTA and a BAFTA earlier this year.

At the Celtic Media Festival, the Kneecap film took the top Spirit of the Festival award at the event held in Newquay, Cornwall.

The Celtic Media Festival (CMF) is one of the most prestigious and long-established awards in these islands and is held each year, rotating between venues in the various Celtic nations and regions. It combines a three-day media conference that attracts broadcasters, producers, media and students with a competition across the full range of Film, TV, Radio and new media content genres.

Proinsias Ní Ghráinne, TG4’s Commissioning Editor said: “These awards follow a year-and-a-half of incredible success for Kneecap the movie since the premiere and Audience Award at Sundance in January 2024.

"Kneecap has brought the Irish language to the most important stages of the world as a powerful creative channel that speaks to indigenous cultures, music lovers and anyone who appreciates good storytelling.

"TG4's commitment to support this wave of excellence in both scripted and non-scripted content is unwavering.

"It is particularly rewarding to see our content stand up to competition from the best of the best from the Celtic Nations. Comhghairdeas Kneecap.”