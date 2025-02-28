Police release images of jacket and cap they believe was worn by gunman in Poleglass shooting

POLICE have released images of a hi-vis yellow jacket along with a baseball cap which they believe was worn by one of the gunmen in the attempted murder of a man in Poleglass on Sunday.

Sean O'Reilly, 49, a member of Republican Network for Unity, was hit twice as he escaped an assassination attempt on his life as he sat in his taxi on Bell Steel Manor at around 10.30am. He remains in a stable condition in hospital. In a statement from his hospital bed he spoke about tensions within rival dissident republican groups and called for "cool heads".

The baseball cap that was recovered on Thursday

Today, the PSNI provided an update on their investigation into the attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Searches were carried out in the West Belfast area yesterday, 27 February. Here, we seized a quantity of firearms, along with a hi-vis yellow jacket and dark-coloured baseball cap. I’m releasing images of the jacket and hat, and one line of enquiry is that these are the items worn by one of the gunmen. They, along with the firearms, will now undergo forensic examination to see if they can be linked to any individual.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. And, over the next days, further searches will be carried out in the West Belfast area.”

She continued: “This was a ruthless attack, in broad daylight, with one intent only – to take a life. Surely this has no place in our society.

“I want to thank the public for their support, and I want to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please contact us. ”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 664 of 23/02/25. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say that photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U04-PO1