Poleglass murder bid victim: 'State agents tried to kill me'

THE victim of an attempted murder in Poleglass at the weekend says state agents tried to kill him.

Sean O'Reilly (49) was sitting in his Skoda Octavia taxi in Bell Steel Manor at around 10.30am on Sunday morning when he was approached by two masked men who fired through the window of the vehicle. Mr O'Reilly was struck twice and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

The victim is a member of Republican Network for Unity, while the shooting is being blamed on former members of the dissident Óglaigh na hÉireann.

In a statement issued through Republican Network for Unity, Sean O'Reilly said he believed the attacked was as a result of a "smear campaign" against him and other republicans and says accusations against him of "living a lavish lifestyle" are "simply not true".

"For the best part of a year there has been well-known difficulties within the republican movement which has led to former comrades waging a smear campaign, mainly against a lifelong republican and former POW and a close personal friend," he said. "I wish to put it on record that I reached out to people to try and find a resolution and when no agreement was possible I was immediately threatened and the aforementioned smear campaign commenced.

Sean O'Reilly was shot twice on Sunday morning as he sat in his taxi in Bell Steel Manor

"This included WhatsApp messages accusing three former PoWs, including myself, and an RNU Ard Comhairle member of using funds to live a lavish lifestyle including multiple properties in Ireland and abroad. My close friends and comrades who are also named in these disgusting WhatsApp messages have also spent many years involved in the republican struggle and two of those mentioned served lengthy prison sentences.

"I asked the accusers to produce the evidence they claimed to have around the accusations. They either shut down communications or simply did not show up to pre- arranged meetings. This illustrates the lengths that I and others have gone to in order to resolve this situation."

Mr O'Reilly claims that the accusations against him "was designed so that they could justify the attack upon me".

He went on: "I am 49-years-old and have been involved in the republican struggle since I was a young teenager selling An Phoblacht from Connolly House. I come from a well-known and respected republican family within which several relatives have spent significant years in Long Kesh and off course myself spending time in Maghaberry on two occasions."

Mr O'Reilly said he believes state agents where involved in his attempted murder.

He added: "I am facing a very lengthy rehabilitation programme over the next 12 months or more and will undoubtedly lose my means of employment due to this but still I look forward to returning to my community to live and work.

"I would ask for calm and for cool heads to prevail in this situation."