Poleglass shooting victim named as RNU member Sean O'Reilly

SHOOTING: Sean O'Reilly was shot as he sat in his taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of Poleglass

THE victim of an attempted murder in Poleglass on Sunday was republican Sean O'Reilly.

Mr O'Reilly was sitting in his taxi in Bell Steel Manor in Dunmurry on Sunday morning at around 10.30am when he was shot by two masked men.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Sean O’Reilly is a member of Republican Network for Unity and a former republican prisoner.

In a statement, Republican Network for Unity said: "The shooting of RNU activist and lifelong republican Sean O'Reilly should be condemned by the entire republican community.

"These cowardly scum peddle lies to mask their own criminality. These rats are heavily embedded with drug dealers not only extorting and protecting them but actively participating in drug dealing within our community.

"We warned before about these cowards. We told everyone what they were like and how low they would stoop, yet again they have exposed themselves.

"Sean is a member of our Ard Chomhairle and has worked tirelessly within republicanism for close to four decades. He is a former republican POW, having spent two terms in captivity for his political activism. He was active in the jail fighting for political status with his comrades having spent over 18 months on dirty protest."

The statement added: "If you think your cowardly actions today will deter us think again, there is nothing you can do that will stop us, nothing you can do that will break us. We send our thoughts to Sean and his family at this time and can confirm that Sean is recovering well."

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Miller said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage and we urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 664- 23/02/25.”