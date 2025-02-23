Man taken to hospital after Poleglass shooting

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he being shot in Poleglass on Sunday morning.

The Bell Steel Road, close to the junction of Laurelbank, is currently closed. Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker condemned the "reckless" shooting.

He visited the scene immediately after the attack speaking to police and community representatives.

“I condemn the reckless attack which took place this morning in Poleglass, there is no justification for guns on our streets," he said. “This is an extremely busy area in our community, with many local families and children passing through to visit shops, attend sports training and go about their daily lives.

“I want to extend my best wishes to the man who has been taken to hospital, and I hope that he fully recovers.

“I will remain on the ground today, and would call on anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty added: “This shooting is a disgraceful act of violence that will have caused serious worry in this community. I have engaged with police following this attack and welcome their response to this incident.

“There is no place for this kind of violence on our streets and the use of a firearm in this attack is also very concerning.

“I would urge people to avoid this area while police carry out their investigation and to come forward to police with any information so those behind this shooting can be apprehended and this weapon seized before causing harm to anyone else.”