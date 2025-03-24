Award-winning West Belfast actor lends his support to Royal Hospital for Sick Children

WEST Belfast actor Anthony Boyle – renowned for his standout performances in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air – has made a special visit to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The award-winning Poleglass actor is an ambassador for Little Heroes, the charity dedicated to supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Anthony took time to meet with young patients, their families, and hospital staff, bringing smiles and encouragement to those in need.

During his visit, Anthony – who can currently be seen in the drama series Say Nothing – engaged with children in the hospital’s wards and expressed his admiration for the resilience of young patients and the dedication of healthcare professionals. His involvement with Little Heroes will help to shine a light on the incredible work done at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

"It’s been fantastic walking around the hospital and seeing what the staff do here—it’s been really incredible, not just what they do as a job, but the emotionality and the way they take care of these kids, the way they take care of the parents, providing so much support," said Anthony.

"It’s been one of the most inspiring days of my life, meeting some of these kids that really are Heroes. They are so brave in what they are going through—no kid should have to go through that. What this charity does is it makes it a little bit easier for them to be here, and that little bit easier for their parents, siblings, and support system. I’m really proud to become an ambassador.”

Anthony meets the staff at the hospital this week

Little Heroes is the dedicated charity supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, working to enhance the care, comfort, and experience of young patients and their families. The charity has been supporting the hospital since 1979, raising significant funds to provide life-saving medical equipment, improve hospital facilities, and support the wellbeing of the paediatric team, young patients and their families. Anthony Boyle’s advocacy plays a crucial role in raising the charity’s profile and encouraging community involvement.