Man steals children's bike from St John the Baptist PS

THEFT: The male was captured on CCTV on Monday afternoon

THE principal of St John the Baptist Primary School is appealing for information after a man stole one of his pupils bikes on Monday afternoon.

The male was captured on CCTV at around 1.30pm when he walked into the school grounds and stole a bike off the rack.

He is wearing a grey hoodie, grey bottoms, a dark coat and carrying a satchel.

Principal Chris Donnelly said: "This individual stole a child’s bike from the bike rack at the front of our school whilst children were in their classrooms.

"I would be grateful if you could contact the school (90614546) or the PSNI if you have any information that could help with identifying the person concerned.

"Unfortunately, we are in a position now where we have to advise parents to provide children with a chain and lock to secure bikes if being left in the rack during the school day."