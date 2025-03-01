End of an era in Ardoyne as McAufield's closes after 38 years

END OF AN ERA: McAufield's in Ardoyne has closed its doors

AN Ardoyne butchers, bakery and deli has closed after 38 years of serving the local community.

McAufield's at Ardoyne shops opened in 1988 as a butchers and later expanded its premises to include a cafe, bakery and deli.

In July 2023, owner Stephen McAufield passed away after being diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis five years previously.

The business has since been run by his wife, Fionnuala but after much deliberation, she decided to close on February 15.

"Stephen was there 38 years," she explained. "He bought it as a single butchers, and then acquired O’Hara’s bakery and then opened a third unit for the café

"He worked six days a week from 7am to 8pm. He only slowed down when he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He continued to work right up until he really wasn’t fit to anymore, which was only about six months before he died in July 2023.

Stephen McAufield

"Stephen was very much part of both sides of the community in Ardoyne," Fionnuala continued. "He was a perfectionist and always wanted the best quality products for his customers.

"The infamous curry sausage rolls was one of our best-sellers. We sold hundreds of them every day. They were a staple of Ardoyne."

Fionnuala says it was an "emotional" day to close the shop but says Stephen would be proud that his business helped people right up until the end.

"Since Stephen passed, I had been running the business. It has been tough because I work full-time as a community pharmacist," she added. "I made the decision to close on February 15 and it was a really tough day for me. It was soul destroying. I cried all day.

"The remaining stock was donated to Foodstock in Andersonstown and the People’s Kitchen on the Antrim Road. I think Stephen would have been very proud that McAufield’s was helping people right until the end.

"I am in the process of selling the premises so it really is an end of an era.

"I want to say thank you to all our staff over the years. He employed so many people in the local area over the years.

"His legacy is that he was very much part of the Ardoyne community and I hope that is what people will remember him for."