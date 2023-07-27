Tributes to Stephen McAufield 'one of nature's true gentlemen'

THE owner of a popular butchers and bakery in Ardoyne will be remembered as "one of nature's true gentlemen".

Stephen McAufield (60) died peacefully on Wednesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

In a post on Facebook, McAufield's Butchers and Bakery said it was with a "heavy heart" that they were letting customers and suppliers know of Stephen's passing.

"He loved his butchers shop and all his customers and will be sorely missed by all."

Hannahstown GAA club Lámh Dhearg posted their own tribute, with the McAufield family heavily involved at the cub.

"We regret to inform you that Stephen McAufield, husband of popular and esteemed member and mentor Fionnuala Crilly, father of dual players Dervla and Fiontann, brother of the late club stalwart Vincent, sister and brother-in-law to members Nicola and James Martin and uncle to players Aaron, Seamus, Alannah, Donal and Killian sadly passed away yesterday.

"Stephen was one of nature's true gentlemen. He was a very reserved, considerate and caring person. Stephen was a very generous benefactor of the club. He consistently and unassuming always supported club camps and club events.

"Stephen was a loyal club supporter, he took great pride in supporting the development and progress of his children Dervla and Fiontann playing for the club and county and Fionnuala’s management career.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad and difficult time .

"May Stephen rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Stephen is survived by wife, Fionnuala, children, Dervla, Fionntan and the late Ronan (RIP). Beloved son of the late Gerard and Agnes, cherished brother of Geraldine, Christine, Gerard and the late Vincent.

Stephen’s remains will be reposing at his late home (13 Malone View Road, Belfast, BT9 5PH) until Saturday (July 29) when he will leave his late home for a Funeral Service at 10am in St Joseph’s Church Hannahstown, followed by burial at Our Lady’s Cemetery Hannahstown.