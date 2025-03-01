Boxing: Ward claims Belfast bragging rights against McCarthy who confirms retirement

Steven Ward drops Tommy McCarthy for the second time on Saturday which was a prelude top the finish Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Steven Ward won Saturday's all-Belfast cruiserweight clash against Tommy McCarthy to keep his dream of fighting for the British title alive.

'The Quiet Man' had McCarthy down at the end off the second and then again in the sixth - this time opening the door to the finish which he delivered with 1.17 gone.

The pair have sparred countless rounds over the years and won medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games together, but put their friendship aside for this make-or-break clash.

McCarthy held the upper hand in their old amateur battles, but this was Ward's night as he bounced back from his loss to Juergen Uldedaj last summer to inject life into his career, improving to 15-3.

in contrast, McCarthy slipped to a third defeat in four fights, his record slipping to 21-7 which leaves him with a decision to make as to what, if anything, is next.

“This was a really tough one,” said a delighted, yet emotional Ward after.

“I was working two jobs to travel over to Martin (Murray, coach) and Jamie (Moore) and Nigel (Travis) were away.

“I felt really good and in two years, I've only had about six rounds, but I'm training a bit smarter. I really believed in myself tonight and tried to back myself in the bookies, but they wouldn't let me.

“Me and Tommy have sparred since we were 12, done over 1000 rounds, and that's the beauty of Belfast: I'd help him out and he'd help me out. Tonight, one of us had to succeed and it had to be me. I had more to give tonight and that's why I'm happy. But I had John Cooney's name on my shorts because boxing is such a small circle and dangerous sport. It's one I love, but a dangerous one.

“It's emotional for me. I knew this was make-or-break, but I just feel the sport hasn't given me what I deserve yet, but now I hope I get the opportunity.”

Considering the countless rounds sparred together, perhaps it wasn't a shock the first round was a cagey battle of the jabs, but Ward began to put his shots together better in the second, landing a couple of rights over the top and also sinking downstairs. But he would finish the second with a beautifully-timed left, right on the bell that dropped McCarthy who was fortunate he was sent straight back to the corner when he rose.

If McCarthy wasn't aware before, he was now that this was not going to be an old pal's act as he was tasked with working his way into this contes.

Ward continued to seem to have that bit more purpose but McCarthy was growing into it and times some heavy shots in the fourth which certainly forced the Monkstown man to think.

It was not much more of an even battle by the midway point as they got through with solid shots and there was a sense one could end it and that was pretty much the case in the sixth as Ward landed a huge right. McCarthy got up but was clearly in trouble with Ward sensing it, pouring on an assault that ultimately prompted referee Hugh Russell Jnr to step in with 1.17 of the round gone.

Afterwards, McCarthy confirmed his intention to retire.

"Maybe I got a bit complacent because I know Ward so well," he said.

"We've been sparring partners since I was 14, boxed him four times in the amateurs and beat him four times, so maybe I took him a bit lightly. He was waiting 20 years for his revenge and he got me.

"I think I will hang the gloves up, gonna retire. I'm 34 now too old to rebuild, so I'll go down another path. Boxing is a hard game and a lot of sacrifices to make. There's new blood coming through, so I'll bow out."

Kurt Walker and Leon Woodstock tangle

Walker marches on against Woodstock

Kurt Walker passed another test on Saturday as the Lisburn man improved to 12-0 with a majority decision win over Leon Woodstock in a high-paced affair over 10 rounds at featherweight.

Walker, who had been out of the ring for almost a year due to opponent pull-outs since his storage of James Beech Jr, didn't seem to have much by the way of ring-rust as he was quickly into a rhythm.

The Lisburn man was too slick in the exchanges, using his skills and tagging Woodstock, but it wasn't one-way traffic as the Englishman was happy to stand and trade in a battle at close quarters.

The visitor was down early, but rightly ruled a slip by referee Ron Kearney, as Walker sought to make a statement, but 'The Lion' has proven his durability throughout his career by taking Anthony Cacace, Zelfa Barrett and Archie Sharp the distance, and it was clear he had no intention of going anywhere here.

He continued to press and the high pace seemed to suit both who continued to slug it out to the final bell, but it was Walker who marches on as he earned nods from Hugh Russell Jnr (97-93) and Marcus McDonnell (96-94), while Howard Foster had it a 95-95 dead heat.