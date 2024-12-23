Darkness into Light Hannahstown present charity with £17,452 donation

THE Darkness into Light Hannahstown team from Lámh Dhearg CLG and Hannahstown Community Association were delighted to present their local charity partner Suicide Awareness and Support Group with a donation for £17,452 raised from this year's annual walk held in May.

The Darkness into Light walk sees hundreds of people come together in Hannahstown joining thousands of other people from communities throughout Ireland and around the world to walk at 4:15am each May and support Pieta Ending Suicide. The walk generates hope and raises awareness of mental health and wellbeing. More importantly the annual walk supports local charity partners Suicide Awareness and Support Group in West Belfast.

All donations received through Darkness into Light Hannahstown go directly to support this fantastic organisation.

Through the efforts of supporting this year's walk in Hannahstown, those who took part have helped to provide a Crisis and Family Support worker who has delivered over 1,100 sessions to individuals seeking crisis support.

This support worker provides family support for those who have lost a loved one to suicide and who may need emotional and practical support and would advocate on their behalf to the coroner, police, undertaker and benefits office etc.

This vital support gives the time and space that people need to be able to process their emotions and learn how to sustain and maintain their emotional health and wellbeing.

The Darkness into Light organising committee are looking forward again to welcoming everyone at 4:15am on Saturday 10th May 2025 for the most important sunrise of the year.