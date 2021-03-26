EYE ON THE PAST – March 1979: RUC brutality in Castlereagh exposed

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

Lenadoon residents object to building

THE people of Lenadoon are very angry at the Catholic Church’s proposal to build a new church and school on the only remaining green area in lower Lenadoon.

The Church proposes to build a new chapel, capable of seating 750 people, on one acre of the ground, a new primary and nursery school on another four acres, and finally a new youth club on the remain half an acre. This will almost obliterate the present green verge on the right hand side of Lenadoon Avenue, in front of the old Daily Mirror plant.

People have voiced objections to this concentration of building in this congested site which will deprive the children of a very neccessary safe play area, in a district which is already lacking in such facilities. They feel that if these buildings are necessary, and even the necessity was questioned by some parents, then they should be dispersed throughout the Lenadoon area in order to prevent Lenadoon becoming another concrete jungle.

Some people I spoke to were of the opinion that the new church was not needed at all, because St Oliver Plunkett Church was quite adequate to deal with the present congregation. Another parent voiced the opinion that it was nothing less than a public scandal that the Church authorities had not pushed for a proper school building programme for the existing St Oliver Plunket Primary School which is fast becoming an eyesore and a blot on the landscape with all the mobile classrooms that are being used.

“One proper brick two storey school building would sovle all the problems, and use half the space now being used by the mobiles.

“If this was presented forcefully to the Education Authorities with the backing of the people, we might get some results, but to utilise more open spaces for building at this stage would be nothing less than criminal.

“If the people of Lenadoon don’t stand up and object, we will find ourselves living in a shanty town.”

Thousands take part in the St Patrick's Day parade on the Andersonstown Road

EDITORIAL

EIGHTY per cent of those jailed over the past three years by ‘special’ courts, were convicted usually in the face of the clearest evidence of RUC brutality; and that it has been shown, once again, that torture is the order of the day at RUC holding centres, these young people must be released or given a re-trial.

The people to spearhead the campaign must be the solicitors and barristers who practice in the Diplock courts. Some time ago, Roy Mason cast aspersions on the integrity of Six County lawyers who protested immediately and spoke of professional integrity, dedication to duty, sanctity of the rule of law, etc.

For many years now, but especially since internment in 1971, the rule of law has been suspended in the Six Counties, and not a word of protest from the lawmen and women, many of whom are ‘praticing’ Catholics.

There have been notable exceptions who prove the role. Perhaps the lawyers as a body, felt it was better to accept the suspension of the rule of law and to work within the system, or maybe they needed a clear excuse, some official atrocity blatant enough to spur them into action. It’s hard to imagine anything more blatant than internment, but if they still need an excuse Dr Irwin has handed it to them on a plate.

They can now demand a re-trial, at the very least, for the torture victims.

The lawyers have allowed the law to be dragged through the mud by criminals in high places. They could have cast serious doubts on the criminal system by making it unworkable. Perhaps that action would have been too extreme for them, but surely basic, elementary justice demands that they champion the cause of these young people, convicted, sentenced and jailed bcause of ‘confessions’ obtained by vicious brutality.

Is this too much to ask?

Out of the hundreds of cases of brutality, the case of Matthew Bradley stands out. He was so badly beaten that he had to be carried into the court room; where he was handcuffed! Despite his physical appearance, and Dr Irwin’s evidence, (which the doctor was convinced would ensure his acquittal), he was found guilty.

The St Patrick's Day parade on the Falls Road

H-Block song

A NEW song about the H-Block protest, written and sung by Francie Brolly from Dungiven, was issued in record form this week; and Francie Brolly, with his wife Anne, will be at the Busy Bee Shopping Centre this Saturday, March 24 at 3pm, to sing this and other songs.

Autographed copies of the record will be on sale in the adjoining bookshop Siopa na Phobail and the Connolly Book Shop.

The new song is a thoughtful, from the heart tribute, to the H-Block protestors, and to their stamina and good character, and was inspired by Mr Brolly’s younger brother, who is himself ‘on the blanket’.

Francie, who spent 18 months as an internee in 1971-72, sang the song last Sunday night at the Pure Drop Folk Club in the Green Briar.