Noam Chomsky among big names lined up for virtual Féile an Phobail 2020

LAST night saw the launch of Féile an Phobail’s first ever Virtual Féile.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the 32nd annual Féile was launched with an online video broadcast on social media.

Speaking ahead of Virtual Féile 2020, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said:“Since our first Féile in 1988, we have always found a way of putting on our annual August Féile, the biggest community arts festival in Ireland.

“This August, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Féile an Phobail took the decision to make several important changes.

“Our August festival programme is going ahead in the form of a ‘Virtual’ Féile where you can relax safely at home and still enjoy what Féile has to offer.

This is going to be amazing.

Scribes at The Rock- @molloy1916

Noam Chomsky

Ireland's Call- @johnconnors1990

Virtual Graveyard tour – Tom Hartley

And so much more. Ádh Mór @FeileBelfast



“We have over 100 online events from Thursday 30th July to Sunday 9th August.



“The online programme includes a series of music concerts, high profile debates and discussions, theatre, visual arts, workshops and community events for everyone to get involved in.



“The community of West Belfast is a proud and talented community. Virtual Féile will show our love of arts, sport, music and culture, and will be a display of the adaptability, imagination and resilience of this wonderful community.



“We want to give everyone a Féile to enjoy and be part of, while also ensuring we keep people safe.



“Our entire team of staff and volunteers have worked very hard right throughout the lockdown to ensure we put on a programme of events which is high quality and high calibre.



“Together we will make it a Féile to remember.



“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support and encouragement during this unprecedented time.”