Féile Half Pace Festival of Social Hurling takes place on Saturday

SOCIAL hurling first appeared in Belfast in late 2018 and the 'half-pacers' have gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Their Thursday evening sessions at Coláiste Feirste continue to attract good numbers of hurlers whose competitive days are behind them, but still have a desire to get out onto the pitch for a few pocs and a game played at a leisurely pace.

Similar groups have sprung up around the country since the idea first became a reality in Cork and these groups have taken to hold their own festival where teams travel for an afternoon of hurling and craic.

For West Belfast's contingent, led by Brendan Murray, there is no better time to host their event than during Féile an Phobail and this Saturday they host their now annual blitz followed by a social gathering.

The action will begin at 1pm with games hosted at Rossa and Sarsfield's pitches with 14 teams already confirming their attendance - six of those teams based in Belfast, which tells its own story in terms of the growth of social hurling. Other teams will travel from Lisburn, Derry, Down, Dublin and as far away as Tipperary for what is always a highlight of the year for Belfast's original 'half-pacers'.

Halfpacehurling Feile social Saturday..Ready for action✅

Sorted⬇️

Fixtures ✅

Food,music,🍺✅

Tea,coffee ✅

Goodie bags✅

14 teams from Belfast,Down Derry, Lisburn,Dublin,Tipp.

Weather 🤞 looking forward to a great days social.🍕🍺

Hurling starts 1pm@officialgaa@GAACommunity pic.twitter.com/OWdX1pMGT4 — Halfpacehurling/Social hurling (@halfpacehurling) August 7, 2024

Games are played on a nine-a-side format with each team guaranteed four matches on the day.

This isn't a case of a group of former county stars showing up to take part in a Masters-style tournament, but social hurling is for those in their late 30s and beyond of all abilities getting the chance to play the game they love with no pressure - it's all about the craic and enjoyment.

The Féile Half Pace Festival of Social Hurling is now in its fifth year and is expected to attract around 200 players and supporters this weekend.

When the action on the pitch is wrapped up around 3.30pm, it all moves into Sarsfield's clubrooms with music, food and refreshments to double down on the social aspect to the day.

All are welcome to attend and for further details, contact Brendan Murray on 07950968773.