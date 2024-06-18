Gaelic Games: Antrim football leagues into the business end

A BIG few days lie ahead in Antrim club football as those in the mix for titles, promotion and relegation battles should become apparent.

The action on Wednesday throws up a number of big match-ups in that regard with the teams at the top battling for playoff places and one of those big fixtures will take place at Musgrave Park where St Brigid's host St Gall's.

Just one point separates the teams as it stands, with the Biddies in a three-way tie in second place, but St Gall's can leapfrog them should they get the win and therefore put themselves into the top four.

Cargin lead the way in the division, but Portglenone would close that gap with a win when they head to Toome, while Creggan make up the trio in second and they are set to make the short trip to Tír na nÓg who are level with St Gall's at the start of play.

With the top six all in action against each other, the picture will come a little clearer heading into the weekend's penultimate round of games, but the picture could be clearer at the bottom with a big game taking place in Hannahstown where Lámh Dhearg welcome St John's.

As it stands, the Johnnies would find themselves in the relegation playoffs as they are fourth fro bottom, but a win on their travels would see them join the Red Hands on eight points and drag them right into the battle.

Aldergrove and Moneyglass are joint-bottom on three points and they know they must start finding the wins or there will be no escape from the playoffs.

The Crumlin side welcome Aghagallon who aren't quite out of the woods yet, while St Ergnat's host a Glenravel side that is third from bottom and also scrapping for points.

Naomh Éanna and Ahoghill could still see themselves dragged into the mire, so who ever takes the points when they meet at Hightown will breathe a little easier, while Rossa could also use another win and they travel to a Ballymena team that is still in contention for a run at the top four.

Division Two is now at the midway point of the post-split in the division and things are heating up in the race for the title.

St Teresa's are still on top, but by one point from St Paul's who have a game in hand. The Glen Road men have a hime game against Davitt's who need to win to give themselves any shot at challenging, while St Paul's can all but remove St Patrick's from the equation when they make the trip to Lisburn.

In the bottom half, Ardoyne are already condemned to their fate as there is no way off the bottom, but they will still have designs of breaking their duck for the year on their trip to Sarsfield's, while Gort na Móna welcome Dunloy.

St Comgall's are running away with Division Three and their trip to St Malachy's can see them take a huge step to the title should they maintain their 100 per cent record.

O'Donnell's have an outside chance, but can't put another foot wrong and they are at home to neighbours Laochra Loch Lao.

Another derby at Woodlands will see Éire Óg host a resurgent St Agnes' and there is a meeting of North Belfast sides at The Cricket when Pearse's face Wolfe Tone's.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.15pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Tír na nÓg v Creggan

Cargin v Portglenone

All Saints, Ballymena v O'Donovan Rossa

Aldergrove v Aghagallon

Moneyglass v Glenravel

Lámh Dhearg v St John's

St Brigid's v St Gall's

Naomh Éanna v Ahoghill

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2A

St Patrick's, Lisburn v St Paul's

St Teresa's v Davitt's

Glenavy - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2B

Gort na Móna v Dunloy

Sarsfield's v Ardoyne

Rasharkin - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Na Piarsaigh v Wolfe Tones

St Malachy's v St Comgall's

Éire Óg v St Agnes'

O'Donnell's v Laochra Loch Lao