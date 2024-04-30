Gaelic Games: Antrim to face Tipp, Wexford and Sligo in the Tailteann Cup

ANTRIM'S footballers will begin their Tailteann Cup campaign with a home game against Tipperary next weekend.

The draw for the competition was made on Tuesday afternoon with the Saffrons in pot two, just as they were last year.

And also like last year, they will travel to Wexford who are in pot three the following week, whilst their final Group Two game will be against Sligo on neutral ground a fortnight later.

Andy McEntee's side enjoyed a fine run in the competition last year, topping their group to receive a bye into the quarter-finals where the overcame Carlow at home.

That led them into the semi-final day at Croke Park where, despite a spirited rally, they came up short against Meath who would go onto defeat Down in the final.

The Mournemen, who overcame Antrim in the Ulster Championship, are also involved in the competition this year and they have been handed a good draw in Group Four where they will open with a home game against Limerick before a trip to London, finishing up with a game against Offaly at a neutral venue.

Once again, the format will see each of the four group winners advance straight into a quarter-final where they will have home advantage, with the second-place teams having home advantage in a preliminary round against either New York or one of the three best third-place finishers in the group stage.

The semi-finals will form part of a doubleheader at Croke Park in June with the final preceding an All-Ireland football semi-final at HQ.

The groups for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship were also drawn on Tuesday, but the final make-up will be decided after the four provincial finals as the winners will be considered the top seed, and runners-up the second.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Waterford

Group 2: Sligo, Antrim, Wexford, Tipperary

Group 3: Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow

Group 4: Down, Offaly, Limerick, London

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1: Connacht SFC Winner, Ulster SFC Runner-Up, Derry, Westmeath

Group 2: Leinster SFC Winner, Connacht SFC Runner-Up, Roscommon, Cavan

Group 3: Ulster SFC Winner, Munster SFC Runner-Up, Tyrone, Cork

Group 4: Munster SFC Winner, Leinster SFC Runner-Up, Monaghan, Meath