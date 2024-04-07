Gaelic Games: Biddies net win against St John's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

St John's 1-7 St Brigid's 3-7

THE contrasting starts to the season for St John's and St Brigid's continued at a windy Corrigan Park on Sunday as the hosts slipped to a third defeat, while the Biddies Madde it three wins from three.

Two first half goals helped the visitors into a lead at the half despite playing into the gale and ultimately, they proved decisive.

They also had goalkeeper Declan Heery to thank as he made some fine saves in the second half including from a penalty as the South Belfast men got over the line.

The Johnnies had a significant wind advantage in the first period and although they made the early running, it didn't translate into scores.

Instead, St Brigid's would get a boost after five minutes as Conor McAleer was pulled back inside the area and from the penalty, Conan McNicholl found the corner of the net.

St John's were finally off the mark after 10 through a Conhuir Adams free, but they were rocked with a second St Brigid's goal three minutes later as Niall Duffy got onto a good delivery, spun and played in Shay Campbell who finished low.

The hosts recovered well as they began to eat into the lead with Ronan Quinn using the elements to his favour as his shot carried over, while Conal McGlade landed a 45.

Momentum was with the West Belfast side as Domhnall Nugent slung over and although McNicholl converted a free at the other end, Adams responded in kind and Nugent curled over from a mark to narrow the gap to one at the break, 2-1 to 0-6.

It was almost a role reversal at the start of the second half as four minutes in, Oisin Donnelly was fouled when pulling the trigger and a penalty was the award. However, Declan Heery in the St Brigid's goal got down to save from Adams and it would not be the last time he was called into action.

Niall Duffy goes on the attack

With the wind behind them, the South Belfast side began to pull away as Jack Toner scored on the run, with Conor McAleer adding another from a free and Niall Duffy weaving through for a score.

Adams got St John's on the board midway through the half from a free that came after an advantage with a Michael Darragh effort well saved.

James Smith restored the four-point gap with an excellent point out on the right before Here made another save from Adams who let fly with a good shot.

The net did bulge, but it was at the other end on 57 minutes as livelier Niall Duffy cut in from the left and although Eogan Rua Lambert made the save, substitute Rory McErlean was on hand to finish the rebound.

Another of the St Brigid's subs, Peter Lundy, would kick two points late on and although the Johnnies finally found the net in added time, it was mere consolation as their search for a first win goes on as St Brigid's claimed another win to maintain their good start to the season.

ST JOHN'S: ER Lambert; M Darragh, O Donnelly, S Tierney; R Quinn (0-1), A Oliver, J Garland; L Boyd, R McNulty; C McEvoy, A McGowan, L Peden; C McGlade (0-1 45), C Adams (0-3f), D Nugent (0-2,1m).

Subs: R Hannigan for L Boyd (27), E McGurke for L Peden (53), J Robb for J Garland (60+1)

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; F McKernan, J Toner, J McCarney; S Campbell (1-0), P King, R Carleton; M Cummings, J Logue; N Duffy (0-1), J Smith (0-1), J Toner (0-1); C McAleer (0-1f), F Sherry, C McNicholl (1-1, 1-0 pen, 0-1f).

Subs: R McErlean (1-0) for F Sherry (46), P Lundy (0-2) for J Toner (56).

REFEREE: Cathal McDermott (Tír na nÓg)