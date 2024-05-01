Gaelic Games: Rossa edge Johnnies in Division One

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-13 St John's 1-9

ROSSA came from five points behind early in the second period to snatch victory over St John's on home turn on Wednesday.

When the Johnnies hit 1-6 without reply in a 10-minute spell either side of the break, they seemed to be well placed, but the hosts steadied and worked their way back in and did enough to take the points which makes it three straight wins after a slow start to the year.

Rossa owned the ball in the early stages, patiently working an opening that eventually came as Conall McDonald slung over from deep.

Colm Fleming doubled the advantage from a free and Tommy Morgan hit the first of three superb first-half points to put their side three to the good after 11 minutes.

St John's hadn't done much in attack but after a wide, Conall McGlade got them off the mark, but Rossa were well on top, dominating the breaks and were rewarded as Fleming and Morgan kicked their second scores of the evening.

A Conhuir Adams free broke the cycle before Morgan was at it again from deep, making it 0-6 to 0-2 after 23 minutes, but St John's would produce a storming end to the half to turn this game on its head.

It began with Adams converting a free and from the kick-out, Andy McGowan rose to fetch under pressure, popped to Ronan Quinn and this sparked the ball moved through the hands of Canal Quinn and Conall McGlade at pace as Ronan Donnelly took the final pass two thump to the net and level.

The pressure on the Rossa kick-out told as the Johnnies won again, leading to a great point from the left from Adams who curled over, while Enda McGurk and Michael Darragh stormed through for late points as from four behind not long before, St John's led 1-6 to 0-6 at the break.

Adams would land his fourth of the evening from a mark three minutes after the restart and Luke Peden added another in traffic moments later as the gap was extended to five after 34 minutes, but the Johnnies would fail to add to their tally until stoppage time as Rossa began to work their way back.

Colm Fleming kicked a pair of frees, but in-between they went close to a goal when first, a Fleming free dropped and Conor O'Neill got his fist to the loose ball, only to see it stopped on the line, Then, Fleming was played in, but Eoghan Run Lambert made a good stop.

They carved out another opening shortly after, but Diarmaid Rogan's pass across goal was intercepted with Ronan Maguire lurking at the back post.

Still, they seemed to have the momentum and kept chipping away at the points with Niall Crossan and Fleming (free) reducing the gap to one before Oisin McVicker guided over the equaliser.

Richard Gowdy would kick them back into the lead on 49 minutes to complete the comeback and although the scores dried up, they were also solid at the back when the Johnnies got upfield.

A Thomas Morgan free two minutes from time left St John's requiring a goal but from a broken ball close to goal, Conal Quinn could only shoot high in storage time for his team's first point in 27 minutes.

The Johnnies did have late chances to level, but Adams and McGlade saw shots from difficult angles on the right curl outside the posts as Rossa held out for the win.

ROSSA: M McEnhill; C Orchin, P Moyes, N Crossan (0-1); A Devlin, R Gowdy (0-1), R Grant; R Maguire, O McVicker (0-1); D Cunningham, T Morgan (0-4, 3f), C O'Neill; C McDonald (0-1), D Rogan, C Fleming (0-5f).

Subs: C Walsh for D Cunningham (30), R Currie for C O'Neill (54), L Carr for R Maguire (60)

ST JOHN'S: ER Lambert; M Darragh (0-1), J Garland, E McGurk (0-1); R Hannigan, C McEvoy, R Quinn; A McGowan, D Nugent; C McGlade (0-1), S Tierney, R Donnelly (1-0); C Quinn (0-1), C Adams (0-4, 2f, 1m), L Peden (0-1).

Subs: D McKeogh for R Hannigan (HT), D King for L Peden (54)

REFEREE: F McCotter (Sarsfield's)

Wednesday's results

Division One

All Saints, Ballymena 1-14 Aldergrove 1-9

O'Donovan Rossa 0-13 St John's 1-9

Ahoghill 2-7 Creggan 3-13

Moneyglass 1-8 Cargin 2-13

St Gall's 1-10 Portglenone 1-12

Glenravel 1-11 Aghagallon 1-13

St Brigid's 2-17 Tír na nÓg 2-7

Naomh Éanna 0-7 Lámh Dhearg 0-8

Division Two

Gort na Móna 1-8 Rasharkin 0-13

Ardoyne 1-7 St Teresa's 3-10

Sarsfield's 1-9 Davitt's 0-7

Glenavy 0-11 St Paul's 0-11

Dunloy 2-18 St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-15

Division Three

St Agnes' 3-7 Éire Óg 1-13

St Comgall's 1-12 St Malachy's 1-7

Wolfe Tones 2-9 Pearse's 2-18

Laochra Loch 0-11 Lao O'Donnell's 1-20