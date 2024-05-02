Irish Cup final: Stewart keen to help Reds reach ‘Holy Grail’

Sean Stewart made an immediate impact at Solitude with a goal on his debut INPHO

Clearer Water Irish Cup Final; Cliftonville v Linfield

(Windsor Park, Saturday, 2.30pm, live on BBC2)



WHEN Jim Magilton settled into the Cliftonville hot seat, identifying talent to fit around his philosophy was first on the agenda and the opportunity to bring in Sean Stewart was one too good to turn down.

Magilton had previously worked with the Norwich City man when part of the Northern Ireland underage set-up, so knew all about the talents of the West Belfast man.

Stewart moved to Carrow Road in 2019 from St Oliver Plunkett and signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2021, featuring regularly for the club’s U18s and then U23s.

However, injury derailed his progress and with the need for first-team football, Magilton swooped to bring him back home on-loan.

It is a move that has proven beneficial for player and club as the 21-year-old found the net on his debut and is now preparing for Saturday’s Irish Cup final for a club he supported growing up.

“It’s been some season for the club,” said Stewart.

“Qualifying for Europe is the minimum (requirement) but I’ve just enjoyed it as we play quality football, so it’s been some experience.

“It’s different from playing in England but Jim has coached over there too and he likes his teams to play football, which suits me.

“It’s been good to get back. I’ve had injuries in the past, but when you have them, you are just motivated to get back. The league didn’t quite work out, but the we’ve gone on a good run in the cup and there is motivation to win this trophy for the club.”

🎥 @cliftonvillefc's Jim Magilton, Sean Stewart & Rory Hale look ahead to this weekend's @ClearerWater Irish Cup Final 🏆 #IrishCup pic.twitter.com/vm2G5jS3oK — Irish FA (@IrishFA) April 29, 2024

Stewart hails from fine sporting stock with his dad, Karl, a former Antrim hurler and All-Ireland Club Football winner with St Gall’s, and mum Shauneen (née McGourty) and All-Ireland Club Camogie winner with Rossa.

In fact, Saturday is not the only big occasion at Windsor Park for the family as Sean’s uncle, Kieran McGourty, was part of the Immaculata management for the Intermediate Cup final shootout win over Crumlin Star on Tuesday.

Big occasions are nothing new to the family and having experience high-pressured situations with Norwich, Stewart believes he will take this week in his stride, but is well aware of just what victory would represent to Cliftonville this week.

“I’ve dealt with pressure before, but this will be on a different level,” he agreed.

“This will be the biggest game I’ve ever played in, so it will be some occasion. We’ve tried to mellow it down as people don’t want to get too carried away and it was the same as the last match here (semi-final win over Larne) when ‘Skin’ (Gerard Little, coach) said he’d been here and not to get carried away, so I’ve tried to take his advice.

“The Irish Cup is the Holy Grail for Cliftonville, so it will be an honour to be out there.”