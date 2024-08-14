Gaelic Games: Fitzgerald believes he can guide the Saffrons to the next level

Newly-appointed Antrim hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald believes he can bring the Saffrons to the next level, but acknowledges there a likely to be bumps on the road.

An All-Ireland winner as a player and manager with his native Clare, Fitzgerald was ratified as the man to take Antrim forward on a two-year term with the option of a third.

He takes over from Tipperary's Darren Gleeson who helped guide Antrim into Division One in the League and Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2022 and 2022 - his last game in charge a win over Carlow that ensures they will be back in the Leinster Championship for a third-straight year in 2025.

Fitzgerald has solid foundations to build upon and insists thriving rather than surviving in the MacCarthy Cup ought to be Antrim's next step and speaking to Belfast Media Group on Wednesday, outlined the belief he can help them go up to another level but is aware it won't happen overnight.

"I wouldn't go up there unless I thought I could make a difference," was his message to Antrim supporters.

"Have a small bit of patience. I know what my objectives and goals are - I didn't just come up to make a small difference. I want to make a big difference, so just stay with me for the process.

"There may be a few tumbles along the way, but I'd be pretty hopeful there will be serious days too.

"I want Antrim competing with the best on a consistent basis, especially away from home. I will give it everything."

Fitzgerald along the Corrigan Park sideline as manager of Wexford in 2021

There has been much debate regarding who will be involved in his management team and the Sixmilebridge native confirmed that will be ironed out over the coming weeks, but expects "85-to-90 per cent" will be from within the county.

"I'll get that together over the next week or two, but I'm going to take my time and do what I believe is the right thing to do," he continued.

"People in Antrim will have their opinions and that's great, but they just have to trust that I'm going to do the right thing."

After retiring from inter-county hurling as a player in 2008 having helped the Banner lift Liam in 1995 and 1997 with a Club All-Ireland in-between, Fitzgerald jumped straight into management with Waterford who had parted ways with Justin McCarthy after defeat to Clare in the Munster Championship, guiding them to that year's All-Ireland final.

A Munster title would follow in 2010 before returning to take the reins with his native county, securing All-Ireland glory in 2013 and a National League title in 2016.

Wexford was his next destination and a Leinster title was secured in 2019 before falling just short against eventual winners Tipperary in an All-Ireland semi-final.

In 2022, he spent a year coaching Cork's camogs before returning to Waterford over the past two years and stepped down at the end of this year's campaign.

"I was happy enough sitting down for the summer doing nothing as that hasn't happened for a long time," he said of the past few months.

"I was content, but then got a call from a friend in Antrim sounding me out about talking to the county board. The next thing I'm having a meeting with them and it was their enthusiasm and ambition which got me going.

"This is just a different project for me and it felt like the right thing to do. There are serious hurlers in Antrim and I would love to see if we can get to the next level.

"The journey up and down was a factor I really did have to consider, but I did Wexford for five years and that's not a short journey either."

Davy Fitzgerald takes up the reigns in Antrim 🟡⚪️



Will the Saffron men improve once again in 2025?



With 2 more managerial positions open, next years Senior Hurling Championship is shaping up to be a blockbuster!#LeinsterGAA | @AontroimGAA pic.twitter.com/VrVL5px26x — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) August 13, 2024

The 53-year-old is no stranger to Antrim, having been a regular visitor over the years to help out with training sessions for club teams and underage county panels, stretching back to the beginning of the 2000s.

He is also well aware of the quality within the current squad having come up against them over the past few years in League games with Wexford and Waterford, but believes one major obstacle to overcome is their inconsistency and performances on the road which both need rectified in order to kick on and compete with the to teams.

"I remember drawing a game with Wexford at Corrigan Park and then Antrim came down to Waterford and gave us a good go of it," he recalled.

"Antrim's away form just seems to be a small bit of a problem and I need to figure that out. I don't know what the story is but Corrigan Park is a place they are very competitive a lot of the time.

"Darren Gleeson and his backroom team did a really good job, but I need to look at it.

"Sometimes, before things get better they can get worse but I'll need to just get into the middle of everything and see what we can do.

"I've started to watch all of the Antrim games for the last year or two and it will take me a few weeks to get them looked at and look at a few different things. There's so much work to do before I can even get going there."

Fitzgerald managed his native Clare to the 2013 All-Ireland title

Some may feel this current Antrim squad has reached its ceiling, but Fitzgerald doesn't buy into that theory. He is aware of the talent that exists and has been sold on the ambition that lies within the county to develop at underage, so feels there are further realistic gains to be made.

Of course, it will be far from easy and with a resurgent Offaly in Leinster next year, competition to even stay in the top tier will be stiffer, but Antrim's new manager believes they have the potential to be looking up, rather than over their shoulder.

"Over the next while the first thing is qualifying out of Leinster," he insists.

"Third place, second place or first place - I don't really mind which one it is but it is one of the goals I have in my head.

"Antrim over the last lot of years have bounced up and down between Joe McDonagh (winning in 2020 and 2022) and I think it's going top be very tough next year. Offaly now are in a better position they have been in for a long time because of their U20 success is starting to come through.

"We have to consolidate first and then grow - I think we can do that."