Gaelic Games: Hurling takes centre stage in Antrim this week

IT'S a big hurling weekend in Antrim with the Saffrons facing Kilkenny at Nowlan Park in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, so the majority of this week's club fixtures take place on Saturday (times and dates subject to change).

One exception as we publish is that Dunloy, fresh from their 3-14 to 1-15 over Ballycran last week, take on another Down opponent with Portaferry the visitors on Friday evening.

The remainder of the games take place the following day and from a city perspective, the big one is in Glengormley where Naomh Éanna host St John's.

Last weekend, the Hightown outfit were pipped down the stretch at Cushendall so will be aiming to get back to winning ways against a Johnnies side that is two for two thanks to their derby win over Rossa on Sunday.

The Shaw's Road men are back on home turf on Saturday with Ballycran the visitors, while Loughgiel head in the opposite direction with Ballygalget their destination.

The remaining game in the top tier is a North Antrim affair as Ballycastle host Cushendall in a game between teams that banked opening wins at the weekend.

St Gall's are the only unbeaten team in Division Two and they hit the road for the first time this season when they face Glenariffe who got off the mark last week.

Emmett's were winners over Clooney Gaels and the Ahoghill men make the trip to Cushendun with Carey getting the bye in the 11-team division.

Sarsfield's are still to register a win and they host another team without a point on the board as Loughgiel's reserves land at the Bear Pit.

St Paul's got the better of their neighbours on Sunday and they are on the road to Glenarm this week, while Carryduff will hope to bounce back from their loss to Carey when they visit Tír na nÓg.

Bredagh have made a flying start to Division Three with a pair of handsome wins and they will be keen to keep their foot down when they welcome Creggan to Cherryvale on Saturday.

Cloughmills are also two from two and they have an early throw-in at Ballymena, while the other game in the division will see Rasharkin host Armoy.

Division Four is shaping up to be quite the race and on Saturday, two teams will put their 100 per cent records on the line when St Brigid's host Gort na Móna at Musgrave Park after they both delivered big wins in their opening fixtures.

Defending champions, Ardoyne, have also impressed early in the season with two wins, are slated to host Loughbeg Harps at The Cricky.

Davitt's have also won both their opening games and they will be keen to keep pace at the top when they visit Loch Mór Dál gCais.

There is a meeting of reserve teams as West Belfast sides, St Gall's and St Paul's meet at De La Salle Park, while Belfast Saints will have hopes of securing back-to-back wins when they take on Latharna Óg who are still searching for their first win of the year.

Weekend fixtures (Saturday 5pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v Portaferry (Friday, 6.45pm)

Naomh Éanna v St John's (Saturday 3pm)

O'Donovan Rossa v Ballycran

Ballygalget v Loughgiel

Ballycastle v Cushendall



O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Cushendun v Clooney Gaels (4.30pm)

Sarsfield's v Loughgiel II

Tír na nÓg v Carryduff

Glenarm v St Paul's

Glenariffe v St Gall's

Carey - bye



O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

All Saints, Ballymena v Cloughmills (Saturday 2pm)

Bredagh v Creggan

Rasharkin v Armoy



O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

St Brigid's v Gort na Móna

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Davitt's

Ardoyne v Loughbeg Harps

St Gall's II v St Paul's II

Belfast Saints v Latharna Óg

