Gaelic Games: Johnnies host Rossa on club hurling weekend

HAVING both won their openers against Dunloy and Cushendall respectively, the derby meeting of St John’s and Rossa at Corrigan Park on Sunday holds a little extra intrigue.

Sure, squads are not at full strength at this stage of the year and won’t be for some time, but nonetheless, banking points early in the campaign is always welcome.

Micky Johnston is back at the helm with the Johnnies and Chris McDonnell heads up a new management team at Rossa, so both sets of players will be keen to ensure they get off on the right foot and no better way than putting on over on their old rivals this weekend in what is always a good watch.

Naomh Éanna also enjoyed a good start to the season with a home win over Ballycastle a fortnight ago and they will travel north to Cushendall on Sunday to see if they can grab another victory against top-class North Antrim opposition.

Elsewhere, it’s Antrim vs Down in Division One with the aforementioned McQuillan’s welcoming a Ballygalget side that suffered a heavy loss on opening day towards rivals Portaferry.

The Ports are at home once again, welcoming defending league champions Loughgiel who drew with Ballycran in their opener with the Down outfit having Dunloy making their way to their home patch.

There were a number of games in Division Two on Wednesday evening with Tír na nÓg, Clooney Gaels and Cushendun defeating St Paul's, Glenarm and Glenariffe respectively. The Sarsfield's vs St Gall's fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following our latest monsoon.

On Sunday, there is another battle of neighbours as St Paul’s welcome Sarsfield’s through the fence for a rematch of last year’s thrilling championship clash the Hoops won at the death.

Sarsfield's go next door to play St Paul's in Division Two

Carryduff and Carey didn’t pay in midweek and they meet over in South Belfast on Sunday with the hosts looking to build on their opening win and the Faughs searching for their first points.

Loughgiel’s reserves also sat out the midweek games and they are hosting Tír na nÓg on Sunday, while Clooney Gaels have Glenariffe for company in Ahoghill.

St Gall’s had an opening win against the Whitehill side and are back on home soil this week with Glenarm making the trip to De La Salle Park.

The odd-numbered division means a bye for Cushendun this week.

There are just four games in Division Three this week Bredagh being the only of the city sides to play. They made a great start with a thumping win at Lámh Dhearg - whose scheduled game at Armagh club Chuchulainn is to be rescheduled - and they are off to Glenravel this Sunday afternoon.

Na Magha will have their first taste of action this year when Ballymena make the trip to Derry after a heavy opening loss against Armoy.

Glen Rovers have home advantage for a local derby against Cloughmills who edged out Creggan in their opener - Kickham’s seeking their first points this week against Rasharkin who won on opening day.

As for Division Four, there are a couple of West Belfast affairs involving reserve teams as Davitt’s welcome the second string from St Paul’s, while Belfast Saints face the reserves of St Gall’s - Davitt’s the only of the four to have banked points to date.

Gort na Móna were big winners on the opening weekend and they have a Loch Mór Dál gCais side coming to Turf Lodge for their first game of the season.

St Brigid’s are slated to head to Loughbeg Harps following a big opening win over Larne who have Ardoyne for company in East Antrim.

As always, it’s best to check for any changes to throw-in times on Sunday.



Sunday’s fixtures (2pm unless stated)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycran v Dunloy

St John’s v O’Donovan Rossa (2.30pm)

Cushendall v Naomh Éanna

Portaferry v Loughgiel

Ballycastle v Ballygalget



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Loughgiel II v Tír na nÓg

Carryduff v Carey

Clooney Gaels v Glenariffe

St Gall’s v Glenarm

St Paul’s v Sarsfield’s

Cushendun - Bye



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Creggan v Rasharkin

Glenravel v Bredagh

Armoy v Cloughmills

Na Magha v Ballymena



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Gort na Móna v Loch Mór

Loughbeg Harps v St Brigid’s

Latharna Óg v Ardoyne

Davitt’s v St Paul’s II

Belfast Saints v St Gall’s II