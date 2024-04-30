Gaelic Games: Wednesday football fixtures in Antrim

AS the midweek throw-in times edge backwards, it's a sign that summer is just around the corner and the heat is also being cranked up in the Antrim football leagues.

The opening rounds have seen a number of teams off to a flyer and two of them meet at De La Salle Park this evening.

St Gall's lead the way in the division as the only of the four teams with perfect records to have played five games and they will face a significant test when they host last year's winners, Portglenone.

St Brigid's are another in the four-from-four bracket and they too are at home with a Tír na nÓg team sitting just off the pace coming to visit, while Cargin make the short trip to Moneyglass also aiming to keep pace at the top.

Outside of the leaders, there is a meeting of old rivals Rossa and St John's at Pairc Rossa. The Johnnies finally got off the mark last week against Ahoghill, so building upon that is the objective, yet Rossa will also be keen to maintain momentum having won their last two. Throw in the derby factor and it ought to be a well contested affair.

There is a cross-city clash set for Hightown as mid-table Naomh Éanna host a Lámh Dhearg side side without a win this year having lost two and drawn two.

The remaining games in the division see joint-bottom Aldergrove make the trip to Ballymena and Glenravel look to leapfrog Aghagallon who sit just one behind. The remaining game is a mid-table affair as Ahoghill host Creggan.

Bottom hosts top in Division Two with Ardoyne still without a point hosting St Teresa's who are the last remaining team with a 100 per cent record.

Rasharkin are down there with Ardoyne and they are in Turf Lodge against a Gort na Móna team that is sitting just two ahead.

Sarsfield's have made a slow start to the season with just one win from four and it's a derby game for them as Davitt's travel to the Bear Pit.

Glenavy and St Paul's sit two adrift of the leaders and they meet at Chapel Hill, while the remaining game is in Dunloy where Lisburn arrive in hope of pushing on towards the leading pack.

It remains a two-way tier at the top of Division Three, but Laochra Loch Lao can draw level with O'Donnell's should they manage to overcome their neighbours at Coláiste Feirste.

O'Dees go into the game level with St Comgall's who have home advantage over St Malachy's who are still to register, while joint-bottom Wolfe Tones have Pearse's making the trip to UUJ.

On a night of derbies, two Woodlands' residents face off with St Agnes' having the home advantage at their pitch over Éire Óg.

Wednesday's fixtures (7pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

All Saints, Ballymena v Aldergrove

O'Donovan Rossa v St John's

Ahoghill v Creggan

Moneyglass v Cargin

St Gall's v Portglenone

Glenravel v Aghagallon

St Brigid's v Tír na nÓg

Naomh Éanna v Lámh Dhearg

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

Gort na Móna v Rasharkin

Ardoyne v St Teresa's

Sarsfield's v Davitt's

Glenavy v St Paul's

Dunloy v St Patrick's, Lisburn (7.15pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' v Éire Óg

St Comgall's v St Malachy's

Wolfe Tones v Na Piarsaigh

Laochra Loch Lao v O'Donnell's (7.15pm)