GALLERY: Thousands take part in Love Palestine march in Belfast

THOUSANDS of people took part in a pro-Palestine march in Belfast city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Love Palestine – Grá don Phalastín’ event was organised by Gaels Against Genocide.

The march made its way from Writers' Square to Belfast City Hall, where a series of speakers voiced their support for the Palestinian people and opposition to Donald Trump’s plans for what the organisers termed the US President’s “forced displacement/ethnic cleansing of almost two million Palestinians from their homes".

Speakers at the rally included representatives from Gaels against Genocide, alongside Dr Omar Alshaqaqi, a Gazan living in Belfast, while Gerry Óg and Grace McConnell sang from the stage.