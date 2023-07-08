GERRY ADAMS: Debate on Ireland's future is hotting up over the summer

ENERGY: The Youth Forum in Dublin saw young people coming together to share ideas and thoughts on what the future might look like

TWO successful events on the future of Ireland were held in Belfast and Dublin last week. The atmosphere and enthusiasm at both events were mighty. They were part of the work of Sinn Fein’s Commission on the Future of Ireland which was established two years ago by the party to encourage dialogue. It’s about people having their say about the kind of Ireland we want.

The Belfast event was a Women’s Assembly and was held in the Europa Hotel. It was opened by West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and was independently chaired by academic Eilish Rooney. Over 140 women from across the greater Belfast area participated. There were women from diverse political and community backgrounds.

Some of the main topics raised by participants included future all-Ireland health care, governance arrangements, social and economic issues and the importance of people feeling welcome in a new Ireland, specifically those with a British identity.

Seanadóir Lynn Boylan, who is Vice Chair of the Commission, gave the main address. The meeting overwhelmingly endorsed the view that the Irish Government needs to begin planning for the future and that a first step should be the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly on Irish reunification.

The following day in Dublin a Youth Assembly was held in the Communication Workers Union building. There was a real sense of purpose and excitement among the young people who took part. Dermot O’Brien, a widely respected youth worker, chaired the event and the emphasis was on engagement, conversation and the future.

I attended the Youth Assembly and was very impressed with the energy the young people brought to the discussion. The themes of culture, music and identity were repeatedly cited, as were equality, climate justice and the development of a rights-based society. The biggest challenges identified by the participants are housing, education, mental health and education.

For some it was clearly the first time they had taken part in this kind of discussion and they enjoyed it. They were willing to share ideas and thoughts about what the future could look like.

In the words of the vice chair of the Commission, Seanadóir Lynn Boylan: “Young people have been to the forefront of major constitutional changes in our country, not least in Dublin. Young people living in Dublin today have the chance to live in a united Ireland, something that was denied to those who came before you. You have the right, and also the responsibility, to help shape that new united Ireland and make it a place we can all be proud to live in.”

Amazing Féile marks 35 years of growing success

THIS year marks 35 years of this amazing festival. The Féile organisers have done West Belfast and Belfast proud. They have produced the biggest ever programme of activities and events.

There will be concerts, music, dance nights, debates, exhibitions, Sports fixtures, book launches, LGBTQ+ events, drama, children’s events, women’s events, discussions on international events, art exhibitions, local tours and much more. There is also a significant number of debates/discussions focusing on the future of the island of Ireland and the goal of Irish unity. Féile will be celebrated between August 3 and 13.

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Derry Girls’ Tara-Lynne O’Neill, Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Senator Frances Black at the Launch of Féile 35

35 years ago when a small group of us came together to plan a community festival the conditions were much different. West Belfast was heavily militarised with British Army and RUC barracks and forts everywhere. It was under military occupation. People were censored. Community structures were subject to political vetting. Discrimination was rampant. There were hundreds of political prisoners. There was no state funding for Irish language education. Little for Gaelic games. And state collusion with unionist death squads was rampant. The conflict was intense.

The killings at Gibraltar of three outstanding West Belfast citizens – Volunteers Mairead Farrell, Seán Savage and Dan McCann – and especially the establishment's vile demonisation of their community – our community – was a tipping point. It became a catalyst for a culture of change to take root.

Now Féile an Phobail is a renowned international festival and the foremost community festival on the island of Ireland. This year over 100,000 people will come to West Belfast to take part in Féile and enjoy the hospitality of this community.

As well as growing in the number and diversity of events Féile an Phobail has expanded beyond the boundaries of West Belfast. There are now new partnerships with Lisburn Féile, Féile an Tuaiscirt in North Belfast and Féile na hAbhainn in South and East Belfast. For more information log on to www.feilebelfast.com

See you in August at the Féile.

Sit, le do thoil

I’M pleased to say our dogs were reared in Irish. But not all dogs are so lucky. So I was delighted to come across a lovely little book, Teach Your Dog Irish, aimed at mutts and their humans.

It’s published by Lolfa in Wales and is written and illustrated by Anne Cakebread. It is part of a series which includes Teach Your Dog Cornish, Teach Your Cat Irish, Teach Your Cat Welsh. And for those with really clever dogs there is also Teach Your Dog Japanese.

Teach Your Dog Irish is a cool wee publication with cute illustrations and phonetic pronunciations. For example ‘Tar anseo.’ pronounced ‘Tar un- shaw’ and so on. That’s why it’s so clever. Not only does your dog get to learn Irish. You get to learn also. As renowned author Marian Keyes says: “I think this is a great idea. I love it. A charming way to help keep spoken Irish alive.”

www.ylolfa.com

Our Special Olympians did us proud

TEAM Ireland won 24 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. The Games were a great experience for all the athletes who competed. They included 73 sportspeople from Ireland who participated in 12 sports with outstanding successes. Well done to them all, to their supporters and families and of course to Special Olympics Ireland.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver – one of the USA’s famous Kennedy family and a life-long advocate for people with disability issues – founded the Special Olympics in 1968. Her son Tim continues this work as Chairperson of the Special Olympics.

An Irishwoman, Mary Davis, is the CEO.

The last Special Olympics World Games to be held in Ireland was 20 years ago. I remember it well. Events were held all over the island, including Belfast and the opening in Croke Park was a spectacular event. A proud team of West Belfast Special Olympians led the Féile Carnival parade that year and Robert Savage, Conor Maguire and Brian Storey opened the Féile with wonderful speeches.