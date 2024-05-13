Viable device found in Ardoyne security alert

SECURITY ALERT: The scene in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area on Monday morning

A VIABLE device led to a security alert in Ardoyne on Monday morning.

The device was found during a security alert in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area has now ended.

Police received a report at around 3.55am on Monday morning of a suspicious object located close to Crumlin Star Social Club.

The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.

Detective Inspector Alan Fenton said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 149 13/05/24.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly earlier condemned those responsible for the incident.