West Belfast groups benefit from IFI funding

TWO West Belfast-based projects are set to benefit from just under half a million pounds of peace funding from The International Fund for Ireland (IFI).



The £475,132 will be split between Shankill-based The ACT Initiative who will receive the bulk of the funding (£378,008) and Falls Road based Centre for Civic Dialogue and Development who will receive £97,124.



The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent organisation in 1986. It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across the North and the southern border counties.



Funding has been allocated to projects within the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme (PIP) and Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP).



The Centre for Civic Dialogue and Development will continue to encourage non-violent solutions to community problems. It will also help deliver leadership training and challenge those who feel removed from the peace process to become more engaged in debate and dialogue.



The ACT Initiative have managed several successful project elements including developing the role of women in peace building. Thanks to their approach with the local community, they are encouraging people to tackle issues through dialogue and peaceful engagement.



Funded groups currently face many obstacles including dealing with the long-term effects of the pandemic, some are also working hard to remove the influence of paramilitaries as well as offering alternative paths to create more opportunities and positive life choices.



Paddy Harte, IFI Chairman said: “Peace and reconciliation work is experiencing a particularly challenging period. The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic are just beginning and social impact issues such as mental health, employment and financial struggles are affecting many."



Mr Harte expressed his gratitude for those who worked tirelessly to diffuse tensions and encourage people to replace violence with dialogue in the run up to this year’s Twelfth celebrations.



“The IFI is enabling projects to have difficult and sensitive discussions with discontented communities who are feeling very isolated, but we will continue to facilitate positive conversations that offer alternative options for progress” he continued.



“We have worked for 35 years, building relationships, and giving marginalised communities hope and positive opportunities that build resilience. We also have much to celebrate in what we achieved to date on our peace building journey.



“In the last year alone, we have helped divert many young people away from risk taking behaviour, including paramilitary recruitment. Our projects have supported 3500 of those young people to make better choices enabling them to give back to society positively.



“The IFI will continue to encourage community development and leadership giving each generation the tools and opportunities they need to prosper and grow.”



The Chairman also took the opportunity to thank the international donors to the Fund – the European Union and the Governments of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand – for their support.