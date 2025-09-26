Lámh Dhearg and Loughiel roll back the Spirit of '92 in honour of Daryl Fegan

LÁMH Dhearg played host to a special social hurling game between the clubs minor panels from 1992 and Loughgiel in honour of club stalwart Daryl Fegan who sadly passed away in January after a battle with illness.

10 Lámh Dhearg Minor panel of 1992

The match-up was a repeat of the classic all county minor final which saw Lámh Dhearg beat their North Antrim rivals at Casement Park.

10 Loughiel Shamrock Minor panel of 1992

Many of the players from the panel turned out and dusted the cobwebs off their helmets and sticks to roll back the years. Showing they still have the passion and skills to prove the old adage that you never lose it.

10 Loughiel's PJ Mullan presents Paddy Tumelty with a jersey

Saturday saw a huge turnout befitting a man like Daryl and the respect he was held in across the country with travellers North, South and across the globe turning out in honour of the great man and former GAA star.

10 Great fun and skills were on show at Hannahstown on Saturday

Club PRO Paul Buchanan thanked Loughgiel for travelling and playing in the game and everyone for contributing to such an enjoyable day making it a fitting poignant tribute to Daryl.

"The game sums up the true essence of the GAA family and community in supporting each other. Saturday was a glowing tribute to Daryl and acknowledged that the day will bring much solace and support to the Fegan family," he said.

Paddy Tumelty, organiser of the day, made a special presentation of a framed Loughgiel jersey to PJ Mullan as a momento of the club participating, while PJ presented Daryl’s wife Sarah with a gift to acknowledge the game.

10 PJ Mullan presents Sarah Fegan with a memorial hurl

PJ spoke so highly of Daryl as a former county player and as an opponent, thanking the club for the invite and hospitality, acknowledging that Loughgiel were privileged and honoured to be asked to participate in Saturday's event, while thoroughly enjoying the day and the craic.