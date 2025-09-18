Lámh Dhearg host second Annual Frankie Wilson Memorial Tournament

SATURDAY past saw dozens of former senior footballers turn out to compete in the second annual Frankie Wilson Memorial tournament at Hannahstown.

ROLLING BACK THE YEARS: Gerry McCarron takes aim for the Antrim Masters

A biblical deluge couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm as many keen over-40s turned out to compete and serve up an exhibition of keenly contested excitement and fun to pay tribute to sporting great Frankie.

Lámh Dhearg Masters who competed in this year's competition

Many congratulations to Drumaness who ran out victorious in the Cup, and to the Antrim Masters team who secured the Shield after a dramatic and exciting penalty shoot-out.

Sarsfields Masters at the Frankie Wilson tournament

Frankie's sister Regina spoke at the presentations after the event, thanking all who turned out in another fitting tribute to her late and much-missed brother.

Antrim Masters clinched victory in the shield

The over-40s stars gave great commitment and entertainment

Lámh Dhearg Masters up against Antrim Masters