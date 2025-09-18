SATURDAY past saw dozens of former senior footballers turn out to compete in the second annual Frankie Wilson Memorial tournament at Hannahstown.
A biblical deluge couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm as many keen over-40s turned out to compete and serve up an exhibition of keenly contested excitement and fun to pay tribute to sporting great Frankie.
Many congratulations to Drumaness who ran out victorious in the Cup, and to the Antrim Masters team who secured the Shield after a dramatic and exciting penalty shoot-out.
Frankie's sister Regina spoke at the presentations after the event, thanking all who turned out in another fitting tribute to her late and much-missed brother.