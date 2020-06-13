WATCH – LOCAL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Aquaforce are the go-to company for home building improvements

Newtownabbey-based Aquaforce are your ‘go-to’ expert contractors for all your home building and construction needs. With decades of experience, whether it’s damp proofing your home or choosing and planning your dream bathroom, the Aquaforce team are highly skilled in all aspects of bathroom installation.

Aquaforce will take care from initial conception of bathroom design, plumbing, bathroom electrics and construction, ensuring that your project is turned into reality quickly and in a stress-free way.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many holiday-makers and their families are turning their attentions to creating the perfect ‘staycation’ around their homes and especially their gardens.

The Aquaforce team will work with you and your budget to create the dream front and back gardenscape through its first class design, decking, artificial grass and gardening services. Aquaforce can also transform or replace your existing conservatory or summer room space with their expertise in tiled roof conversion, ensuring that you have the perfect retreat in summer and a space with just the right temperature come winter.

With many a home and property owner turning their attentions to home improvement, conversion or extension as we approach the summer months, Aquaforce will work with you to transform empty or unused areas into vibrant new additions to your home or work space.

With the weather on our side these past weeks, Aquaforce can create a more efficient conservatory, an improved garage space or design your loft space, using Loftzone flooring system, into a guest room.

With many home and property owners now working and homeschooling from the kitchen table and as we approach the summer months, now is the perfect time to contact Aquaforce to see them put your home improvement plans into practice. You can contact Aquaforce by email or by phone on 9084-22020.