MÁLA POIST: Shouting down of Gaza speaker at protest was shameful

Open letter to Gerry Carroll:

I DON’T normally do this sort of thing, but I thought that I'd better write and tell you how I feel after last Saturday's disgusting abuse of the young Sinn Féin Councillor outside the American Embassy.

I have been involved with Palestinian solidarity for a long time now, almost 20 years in fact. Neither you nor your party were anywhere to be seen until just a few years ago.

Anyway, I have always believed what has destroyed any hope for a Palestinian state was lack of unity amongst solidarity groups. I have witnessed month after month the childish politicking by yourself and other people around you. This plays directly into the hands of the Zionists and if you think otherwise you're deluded.

What I saw on Saturday from people around me at the rally was disgusting misogyny, bullying and harassment. In fact, it was a display I never, ever want to witness again.

This has done absolutely nothing for the Palestinian cause. I have seen nothing but loyalist and Zionist laughter about the damage this has done all over the internet. I witnessed the marches decline from 10,000 to perhaps 1,000 on Saturday past. I do not agree with what Sinn Féin has done by going to Washington. However, schoolboy politics and clearly calculated and planned harassment have done nothing for Palestine.

I for one will never be back.

John Carlin