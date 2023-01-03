MOVIES AND STREAMING: Magnificent Bale’s festive slice of horror

Cinema

The Pale Blue Eye

A bleak and perplexing Gothic-horror flick, The Pale Blue Eye is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s grim 2006 novel, brought to the screen by Black Mass and Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper. The magnificent Christian Bale plays detective Augustus Landor, a hard-nosed officer of the law who is called in to investigate a horrific murder at the West Point military academy. But when Landor crosses paths with a young Edgar Allan Poe, the two men form a bond that will change the murder investigation – and the course of their lives.



I Wanna Dance with Somebody

A biopic of the rise and fall of the late Whitney Houston, I Wanna Dance with Somebody sees Naomi Ackie star as the brilliant yet tormented artist. Whitney's tragic life story has it all, and this movie follows a tried and tested rags-to-riches-to-oblivion format that we're well used to seeing with rockstar biopics of this nature. Co-starring the always reliable Stanley Tucci, and packed with more than its fair share of cameos, this will be essential viewing for all the Whitney fans out there.



Netflix

White Noise

An adaptation of Don DeLillo's classic eighties novel, Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach teams up again with Adam Driver to deliver a quietly brooding social satire that does justice to the source material and brings DeLillo's work to the attention of a wider audience. Like the novel, the themes at play here and the oddball selection of characters may be initially perplexing, but stick with it and White Noise delivers a sneaky jab to the kidneys that’s totally unexpected. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig work wonders together on screen, while the likes of Don Cheadle and Raffey Cassidy add a touch of class to the proceedings. It won't sit well with everyone, but it's certainly worth a go if you fancy a break from the norm.



Kaleidoscope

One of the most hotly anticipated series in a long, long time, Kaleidoscope offers an intriguing premise from the outset when you realise there is no set order to each episode, allowing viewers to choose their own narrative journey from one episode to the next. It promises to deliver a wholly different experience for each and every viewer, depending on the order in which you view the content. Flaunted as the first 'non-linear' narrative, Kaleidoscope is daring, experimental and sure to get tongues wagging. The action is centred around a billion-dollar heist, planned by a crew of brilliant but mysterious thieves. One you don’t want to miss.



Disney+

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

A very special musical concert filmed live from the famous Hollywood Bowl, fans of Disney's magical Encanto will be treated to an extravaganza featuring the highly addictive songs from the movie. Introduced by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, get ready to enter the Casa Madrigal for a celebration of life, music and animation. Bliss!