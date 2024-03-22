MOVIES & STREAMING: Buckle up for more monster-blasting

Cinema

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Whether you're a fan of the 2021 reboot that was Ghostbusters: Afterlife, or not, there's a certain amount of hype surrounding the release of Frozen Empire that's sure to lure you in regardless.

A sexed-up sequel promising a lot more action and fun than it's moody predecessor, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tries to get the balance just right by paying homage to original movie with multiple references and nods to the past, while putting its own unique stamp on this much-loved franchise.

Monster House director Gil Kenan certainly knows how to dish out spooky action and, what's there not to like about Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson reprising their legendary roles from the 1984 original?

Well, the sceptics out there will always be hard to please, no matter how well intentioned the cameos and fan-frenzied references to beloved characters from the past, so just how much you enjoy Frozen Empire really does depend how your ability to manage your expectations and go with Gil Kenan's flow.

The action sees Phoebe, Trevor and Callie Spengler leave their rural abode behind and take up residence in the old firehouse that was home to the original Ghostbuster crew all those years ago.

Needless to say, it's not long until an evil entity emerges that threatens life on Earth as we know it, and the Spengler kids must team up with Peter, Ray and Winston to help fight the malicious force from beyond.

While no fancy-dancy reboot will ever recapture the magic of the original, Frozen Empire gives fans of the franchise a sufficient slice of nostalgia and enough monster-blasting action to keep the proceedings here as entertaining as it can be.

Get the popcorn in, book yourself a VIP seat and let ghoulish OTT action wash over you. Just try and resist the urge to pick away its tiny flaws and ambiguities, otherwise you'll unravel the entire thing completely.



Baltimore

Directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, Baltimore is a carefully balanced drama that tells the amazing true story of Rose Dugdale, an English heiress who rebelled against her entitled upbringing to become a political activist, famously joining the Provisional IRA and masterminding an art heist in the hope of raising funds for the organisation.

Imogen Poots puts in an impassioned performance, while the gravity of the story here pulls you in and doesn't lessen its grip until the sobering finale.

A tightly directed and complex thriller with powerful performances and an unforgettable story, Baltimore is definitely worth a go this weekend if you fancy a film with a little more grit, power and menace.