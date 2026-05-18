POLICE have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in East Belfast.

Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon died in hospital on Saturday, four days after a serious assault at an apartment building in the Holywood Road area on Tuesday morning, 12th May.

Detective Chief Inspector Duffie said: “Our thoughts are with Nicholas’ family and friends at this sad time as they try to come to terms with their loss, and as we continue to examine the exact circumstances of what happened.

“Two people arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm have since been released on bail – and we continue to work at pace to seek others who may be involved.

“Today, Sunday 17th May, we are releasing a reporting portal that members of the public can use to share any information that may help us with this investigation.

“I would reiterate our earlier appeal that anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 224 12/05/26. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Holywood Road area on Tuesday, 12th May between 4am and 8.30am and noticed suspicious behaviour to get in touch.

“Residents in this area will continue to see a police presence over the next few days, as our investigation develops.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal here.

Alternatively, you can submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/