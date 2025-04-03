PLATFORM: Adolescence shines a spotlight on the need to tackle gender-based violence

ADOLESCENCE, the new Netflix series, has created widespread debate and conversation since its release. To call it impactful would be an understatement. It brings into focus some of the most pressing issues facing society today and is essential viewing for parents and, where appropriate, older teenagers.



The show shines the spotlight on incel subculture, disinformation, loneliness, bullying, isolation, misogyny, femicide and societal pressures faced by our youth.



Adolescence follows a father and mother as they navigate the aftermath of the actions of their son. They are broken-hearted at the end of the show, ultimately blaming themselves, asking themselves if they could have done more – the type of questions all parents in their situation would ask themselves.



It gives an insight and meaning to terminology such as 80/20, black-pilling, kidney beans; language that I wouldn’t have been able to comprehend even a week ago. Where do all of these phrases come from? What are they all about? This new ‘incel’ subculture convinces straight men to blame women and society for their perceived failures.

It thrives in the digital world as men isolate themselves and fall into a movement which welcomes them with open arms and further infects them with their poisonous ideology.

When left unchecked and unchallenged, it degenerates into women-hating, self-hating, further isolation and loneliness, in turn leading to potential violent tendencies which could and have led to violence against women and girls and femicide. It can fester within any household.



How many of us know what our kids are looking at on social media, what is on their Instagram feeds or who they are listening to on TikTok?



Young men need role models to guide and support them. If they don’t get it in the home or in their community, they will seek it out and find it elsewhere. The digital world with the likes of Andrew Tate and other harmful influencers prey on these vulnerable individuals.



In order to tackle the problem, we need to understand it. That’s why I urge everyone to educate themselves to help inform and support our young people in an ever-changing world.

It is clearly a difficult time for young people to navigate this increasingly digital world. However, I am confident that with the right information we can provide the support and guidance to challenge dangerous misinformation online rather than be persuaded by it.



Danny Baker is a Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast.