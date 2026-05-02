WEST BELFAST MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the opening of applications for the new Residents’ Parking Scheme, describing it as an important step in addressing ongoing parking pressures in local communities.

The scheme, which opened this week, introduces a streamlined, demand-led process that allows individuals and neighbourhoods to submit proposals for residents’ parking zones for formal consideration. The initial application window will remain open for three months, closing on 31st July, before reopening on a cyclical basis.

Mr Maskey said: “It’s fantastic news that the application process for residents’ parking schemes is now open. “Commuter parking is an issue that has plagued communities for years, with many residents forced to park away from their home during busy periods.

“I want to thank Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins for listening to the concerns of people in areas most affected, including in West Belfast.

“I am hopeful this will help to tackle this issue, which is particularly prevalent in inner- city communities.” Falls councillor Claire Canavan said the new approach gives residents a greater voice in tackling issues such as commuter and nuisance parking.

“Parking remains a real and growing issue for many communities, particularly in areas where streets are increasingly dominated by commuter parking,” the Sinn Féin woman said. “This new process provides a clear and structured way for people to bring forward proposals and have their concerns properly considered.”

Under the scheme, areas must meet a number of criteria, including experiencing persistent parking problems, being located on public roads, having less than 50 per cent of properties with off-street parking, and demonstrating clear evidence of local support. Cllr Canavan is encouraging residents who believe their area would benefit from a parking scheme to review the guidance and consider applying.

“This is a positive step towards a fairer and more practical approach to parking management. I would strongly encourage anyone affected to take the opportunity to engage with the process,” she added.