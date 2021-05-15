PIPS: It’s out of the Darkness and into the dawn Light

RENEE Quinn, Executive Director of the PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland charity, was bursting with pride last Saturday morning as she expressed her appreciation for those who attended the Darkness into Light climb up Cave Hill and who organised other events to help fundraise for PIPS Charity.



"It was an early start for us all and it wasn't always an easy climb up to the top of Cave Hill, rucksacks were heavy, the rain and wind were coming horizontally, and on some occasions felt like it was coming upwards! But that paled into insignificance when I looked at the number of mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and survivors who walked alongside us in their grief with just their thoughts and memories, remembering the their loved ones. It was a very humbling, emotional experience and I’m so glad PIPS staff, volunteers and our family group were able to take part alongside Ormeau Park Darkness into Light Committee.



“It was great taking part in something that connected us all globally.



“The sunrise event demonstrated to me very clearly that no matter how hard the uphill battles we face are, there is always a new beginning and renewed hope with each morning sunrise and with the supportive community out there, there is help. Please never feel you can't reach out, PIPS will get help with whatever you are going through together.



“PIPS charity are an amazing charity, providing support to all who need us. Along with my fantastic team of staff, I felt humbled walking amongst our community this morning. And even though we receive no government money to help us deliver services or help us towards the increase in demand for services we have seen recently, we were supported by all of the generous community fundraising events and donors and that means the world to us.



“We all felt that by sharing this mornings sunrise together and by being on that journey together, sharing, caring, being kind and remembering was the best way to raise awareness around suicide.”