Plaque to be unveiled to mark last Presbyterian Minister on the Falls Road

FÁILTE: Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Right Reverend Richard Murray, who will be in the Cultúrlann

It will be all bells and cheers at Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich next week when the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Right Reverend Richard Murray, officiates at the unveiling of a plaque to the last Minister of Broadway Presbyterian Church, the Rev Wilbur Gillespie.

The Cultúrlann was the former Broadway church before becoming a leading Irish language centre.

Speaking ahead of next Thursday’s event, Forbairt Feirste director, Jake Mac Siacais said: “Just over three years ago Forbairt Feirste successfully located, returned and restored the bell from the former Broadway church which had lain disused in Belvoir Presbyterian Church. Thanks to the generosity of the Church Elders and Clerk of Session, Brian Dunwoody the bell was donated to Forbairt Feirste and restored by Philip Stokes of Cork City.

“We are delighted that, with grant-assistance for the Heritage Lottery, we are now able to erect a plaque on the Bell Housing to the memory of the Rev Wilbur Gillespie, the last minister of Broadway Presbyterian Church who served the congregation during the height of the conflict from April 1971 until July 1982.

Presbyterian Falls Road tour guides are stepping out on the road less travelledhttps://t.co/t4BCdtpgpW — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) July 10, 2024

“Rev Gillespie’s daughter Helen McKelvey will unveil the plaque at midday on Thursday at a ceremony hosted by the Right Rev Richard Murray who spent his formative years in Lenadoon and who is returning to West Belfast at the invitation of Forbairt Feirste.

“The plaque unveiling will be the penultimate event in a year long series of events hosted by Forbairt Feirste in their Oidhreacht an Iarthair – Rediscovering our lost Presbyterian Heritage Project which was enabled by the generous grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Jake added: “It has been wonderful over the past year, with assistance from the Heritage Lottery, to bring together so many people who would not otherwise have been engaging with each other as we explored so many aspects of the lost Presbyterian Heritage of West Belfast.”

The event takes place at midday on Thursday September 12.