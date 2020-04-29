Premier Meats is latest local business to adopt to ‘new normal’ with delivery service

Premier Meats has joined stores and shops which have launched to-your-door delivery service in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Due to celebrate its 25th Anniversary this year, Coronavirus is certainly not the first obstacle local family business Premier Meats has faced.

Their Castle Street outlet was already reeling under the impact of the Primark fire of August 2019. However, the staff has bounced back once more by starting a ‘non-contact’ delivery service from their Castle Street and Park Centre shops.

Orders can be placed and paid for over the phone for residents of BT1-BT17 — and if you wish to pay by cash you can arrange to collect your order at the Castle Street store. Call 02890310158.

The owners say they are thankful to their loyal customers and to those who have opted to support local butchers and grocers alike at this trying time. “Our message to our customers old and new is to shop local so that we can get through this together. Every small purchase makes a big difference.”