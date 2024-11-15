Santa is arriving at the Kennedy Centre

GET ready for a magical evening as Santa and his elves make their grand arrival at the Kennedy Centre on Friday 15 November, starting at 6.30pm! It’s set to be a festive celebration for all the family, with plenty of fun activities to enjoy.

Parents are invited to bring their little ones along for an unforgettable evening featuring face-painters, a DJ spinning festive tunes, and a host of Christmas characters bringing the holiday cheer. There will also be delicious treats on offer, including popcorn, candyfloss, and Dinky Donuts.



It’s the perfect opportunity to kick-off the festive season with some Christmas magic and create lasting memories. Don’t miss out on the fun – come along and enjoy the festivities with Santa and his team of elves!