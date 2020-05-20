WATCH: Schoolchildren salute key workers with wall of ribbons at St John the Baptist

ANYONE passing St John the Baptist Primary School on Finaghy Road North is in for a visual treat thanks to the ‘Ribbons of Thanks and Hope’ initiative which is decorating the Finaghy school railings.

“We have maintained close and consistent contact throughout this crisis with our parents and children through the Seesaw apps,” explained Principal Chris Donnelly. “And a Home Learning survey we conducted last month revealed overwhelming support and gratitude from our parents for the efforts being made by our teachers to continue a teaching and learning programme for our children whilst also seeking to pastorally support and engage with parents.”

But the primary school principal said he wanted to do more to express solidarity with the community at this trying time by inviting pupils and parents to write their name on a ribbon and attach it to the school railings.

“This is a time of great stress and strain for so many people,” adds Chris Donnelly. “Apart from for the children of key workers, our school has been closed since mid-March.

“We wanted to provide children with an opportunity to visually express their desire to both show gratitude for the role key workers are playing at this time in looking after all of us while also sending a message of hope that our lives can return to normal soon, allowing them to return to the safe sanctuary of school life.”

P5SH reminding us of NHS advice👍 pic.twitter.com/DZxl8ALxvm — SJB Primary School (@SJBPS11) May 19, 2020

Video by Thomas McMullan