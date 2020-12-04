Sixty new jobs created at Springfield Road's Innovation Factory

Companies based at Innovation Factory in West Belfast have created more than 60 new jobs since April.

Management at the Springfield Road business hub carried out a tenant survey which revealed that 63 new jobs have been created, with 59% of companies having seen an increase in business, 68% have innovated to adapt to the new economic circumstances and 63% predict an increase in business over the next six months.

Majella Barkley, Centre Director at Innovation Factory said: “We have seen really promising levels of job creation among small businesses with many reporting an increase in demand for their products and services. It’s been a difficult time for businesses around the world, but we are encouraged that companies in Innovation Factory are looking to the future.”

One of the companies based at Innovation Factory is TriMedika, which produces the TRITEMP™ non-contact thermometer. It has seen demand increase substantially during the pandemic. The company has recruited five new sales and marketing staff and is planning to add two more to its International sales team in 2021. It is also creating another post to assist the company’s project engineer, who is developing a new connected smart thermometer.

Chief Operating Officer, Julie Brien said there has been a considerable rise in demand from healthcare organisations for the non-contact thermometer which reduces the risk of cross contamination and helps keep patients and healthcare staff safe. There has also been an increased interest from other businesses wanting to reduce the risk of infection on their premises.

She added: ‘‘TriMedika has supplied hospital and clinics with TRITEMP ™ for years as it is the most accurate and robust non-contact thermometer on the market. Its recognition as best in class has generated interest from many other sectors including prisons, schools, manufacturing and leisure as they want to use a quality device to ensure safety of their staff.

“During the early lockdown, we found companies were trying to plan for when things would open again. The feedback we received was that people wanted to be able to go back to work. A lot of people value having a routine and having a dividing line between office and home.”