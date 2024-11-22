Soccer: Hoops, Swifts and Rosario eye Irish Cup progress

Belfast Celtic are on the road to Portstewart for Saturday’s Round Four tie

FOR the 16 teams involved in Saturday’s Irish Cup Fourth Round ties, the chance of going all the way to win the competition may be remote, but there is still a huge incentive to this weekend (all Saturday 1.30pm).

The eight teams that emerge will go into the hat along with the Premiership clubs who enter in the next round in early January and the potential for a trip to Inver Park, Windsor Park or Solitude can bring huge rewards in terms of prestige and a financial boost for the clubs involved.

Therefore, there is almost a cup final feel to this stage of the competition as all bid to set up that glamour tie.

Two West Belfast clubs, Belfast Celtic and St James’ Swifts are on the road to NIFL Premier Intermediate clubs with the Hoops heading to Portstewart, while Swifts face Moyola Park.

Stephen McAlorum’s side has already accounted for Portstewart this season as they knocked them out of the Intermediate Cup in early October at home, but know this will account for nothing when they head north on Saturday.

Both sides swerved the first round with the Hoops then accounting for Saintfield United and Oxford Sunnyside to get here, while their hosts got past Brantwood and Dromara Village.

“Portstewart is always a tough place to go to,” McAlorum noted.

“We’ve been there a few times in the past and it’s never easy, but we’ve got a nice bit of form and are going in with confidence. We beat them 3-1 at our place but they have come on a bit and have brought in a few players since then, so it will be a tough game. Any place away from home is tough, but especially Portstewart.”

The Glen Road Heights side had a successful trip to the north coast last weekend in the Intermediate Cup when coming through 4-3 at Coleraine’s reserves and that bit of momentum will help this weekend.

Squad depth is also important with ready replacements for those dropping out and in Corey Walsh and Conor Moreland, they have players stepping up when called upon and McAlorum is hopeful they can find the winning formula this week.

“You always try to aim for that Fifth Round and hope you get a Glentoran, Linfield, Cliftonville or one of the big names,” he agreed.

“That gets the club a bit of a payday, which helps, but the experience of going to those grounds is very good and a good test. But we just have to take care of Saturday and then see where it takes us if we do get through.

“It’s been cup game after cup game, but we have been doing relatively well and we’ll go on Saturday, try to be hard to beat and see where it takes us.

“They are in a decent league (Premier Intermediate) which is the aim of where you want to try and get in to, so we are under no illusions it will be a tough test.”

St James’ Swifts also come in off the back of an Intermediate Cup win thanks to their come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Woodvale, but the test is greater against a Moyola Park side sitting fourth in the Premier Intermediate Division.

Eamonn McCarthy’s side opened their Irish Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Lisburn Distillery in the First Round and then followed up with a 2-1 win against Comber Rec before coming through on penalties against Mossley.

Moyola enjoyed a facile 9-0 over Lower Maze in their opener before accounting for West Belfast opposition in Immaculata and then edging a nine-goal thriller against Willowbank.

Swifts will therefore be keen to ensure it’s not a hat-trick of wins against teams from the west of the city when they head to Castledawson.

Rosario are also bidding to make it through to the next round and they have home advantage for their tie against another Premier Intermediate club Rathfriland Rangers.

The teams met at the weekend in the Intermediate Cup with Rathfriland coming through on penalties after a goalless game, so that ought to be an indication of how close a game is likely to be in store.

Rosario boss, Chris Morgan (centre)

The South Belfast side began their run with an emphatic win over FC Mindwell and then moved straight into the Third Round as Castlewellan Town withdrew. There, they travelled to Maiden City and grabbed a 3-1 win.

Rathfriland negotiated an opening win over Strabane Athletic, before a 6-0 thumping of Windmill Stars and then getting the better of Dunloy.

“My take is anything you’re in, you try to win it, but the reality is we aren’t going to win the Irish Cup,” said Rosario boss, Chris Morgan.

“Doing well for us is getting to the Fifth Round and see what comes next - that’s how we measure success in it.

“Both of us have had a look at each other (in the Intermediate Cup), but the differences are this one is at home and on 4G, whereas it was played on heavy grass at the weekend, so it should hopefully make for a better game.

“0-0 tells you there’s not a lot between us. PIL (Premier Intermediate) is arguably a higher level but results between amateur Premier and PIL show there isn’t a lot between the divisions. We will go in with lots of respect for them, but with nothing to fear.”

The former Linfield and Glentoran striker took over at Ulidia just over a year ago when Barry Baggley moved onto Crewe United.

He initially came in on an interim basis, but it did not take long for him to take on the job full-time.

“When I came in last year, it was about firstly, staying in the (NAFL) Premier Division and then we got to that stage I realised the potential at the club,” he explained.

“We recruited some good players and then put together a team that can compete. There are games we lost this year that have been frustrating and maybe that’s down to new players coming in, but there has been progress and it’s about maintaining that. I set the bar high but you have to work hard and get results so you deliver.

“We set targets this season and have missed some, but to have success you have to endure some failure and embrace that.

“This weekend, we are one game away from achieving one of our goals and that raises the profile of the club and exposes us to the community a lot better as we have a big membership. If we can expose the club to a higher level, we can showcase to people what we are all about.”