Soccer: Willowbank Through to Round Two of Intermediate Cup

IFA Intermediate Cup, Round One

St James’ Swifts 1-2 Willowbank

Saturday’s meeting between St James’ and Willowbank began with all the nervousness and anxiety one would expect to find in a local derby.

With many of the players on either side being close friends and in some cases living within spitting distance of each other, the main objective early on was simple: don’t make a mistake. Both sides struggled to string a number of passes together in the opening 10 minutes, with neither goalkeeper having anything to do.

It was St James’ who were the first of the two teams to find their feet in the west Belfast derby, with both Logan and Martin getting joy down either side, in particular, the delivery of the latter of the two causing Willowbank major issues from set pieces. Any joy Willowbank did have in the opening twenty minutes came from long throw-ins, with the award delivery causing one or two nervous moments for the St James’ defence.

A few nice diagonal passes from Willowbank captain Eamonn Hughes out towards McMenemy almost allowed Willowbank in, however, the winger’s first touch let him down.

Whilst St James’ had enjoyed most of the possession, Peter Murray’s side had yet to create any clear-cut chances, with the half chances they did manage to create being squandered by indecisiveness in the final third.

Despite their lacklustre start, the one player who did look like he may make something happen for Willowbank was midfielder Christopher Heaney; a number of lovely touches and passes in the middle of the park was enough to show the fans that the pressure of losing bragging rights on the Falls Road hadn’t got to the player’s head.

Halfway through the first half, and Heaney was rewarded for his bright start – the midfielder cut in from the left-hand side past a statuesque St James’ defender before curling the ball into the bottom right-hand corner. This was to be followed by a rather vehement celebration in front of his side’s supporters, as the playmaker let out an impassioned roar. 1-0 to Willowbank.

With regards to possession, the goal had largely come against the run of play, although St James’ could have very little to complain about having now found themselves behind. Moments later and Willowbank could, and should have, made it two when Devine delivered an inviting cross in for McAvoy to attack. The striker got a little too much on the cross, with the ball now most likely afloat somewhere in the Half Moon Lake.

As half-time approached, and with momentum well and truly now with Willowbank, there was just enough time for St James to create one more chance; this time it was Ciaran Hyland bearing down on Sean Diamond’s goal. The forward calmly rounded the onrushing goalkeeper only to drag his shot wide of an open goal. The sarcastic jeers from the home crowd were softened by the welcomed appearance of the linesman’s flag, who had waved the striker offside – 1-0 to Willowbank going into the break.

The start of the second half mirrored that of the first; with Willowbank anxious not to give their lead away and St James weary of falling further behind.

Some chaotic defending from Willowbank almost gifted St James’ a way back into the game five minutes into the second half, after the ball pin-balled around the away box allowing Savage and Logan both to try their luck from close ranger, with both efforts blocked.

A combination of poor defending and a huge slice of luck gifted the Swifts a way back into the game, when Sean Pat Donnelly’s free-kick wasn’t dealt with by the Willowbank defence, allowing the ball to bounce up and into the top right-hand corner straight from the set piece.

The Swifts’ comeback was almost complete when minutes later when Thomas Logan raced down the right-hand side before pulling it back to John Savage who stood unmarked in the box staring at an empty net.

The striker, unable to get over the ball, could only watch as his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Minutes later, Willowbank would go on to rub salt into the wounds of striker Savage, who was still thinking about that missed opportunity.

This time it was from the accurate right foot of Ciaran Winchester (with the kind of pass that left everyone in the stadium expecting nothing else than to hear the ripple of the net), who managed to pick out the forehead of Heaney with an exquisite pass, allowing the little number 10 to guide it home from six yards out; the midfielder and Willowbank’s second of the game.

There was still time for a number of chances for Swift’s striker Savage late in the game, who could only find the post, the legs of the goalkeeper and the upper Suffolk Road respectively.

On another day, the striker could have had a hat trick, as his movement and physicality continued to cause the Willowbank defence problems.

A derby wouldn’t be a derby without a red card and it arrived in the eleventh hour, albeit rather needlessly, for Willowbank midfielder Winchester following a late and unnecessary challenge on goalkeeper Conan Russell.

Full time; and Willowbank finished the derby a man down but a goal to the good and can now look forward to round two in the Intermediate Cup.

ST JAMES' SWIFTS: C Russel, M Feerick, A Martin, E Gallagher, D Wilson, D McHugh, F Nolan, S Donnelly, J Savage, C Hyland (N Peoples 78’), T Logan.

Goals: S Donnelly 63’.

WILLOWBANK: S Diamond, R McCabe, G Manson, E Hughes, C Manson, C Winchester, D Gill, P Devine (E McCabe 61’), R McAvoy (E McCullough 75’), C Heaney, L McMenemy (L Forbes 58’).

Goals: C Heaney 25’, 73’.