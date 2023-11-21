School pupils on the march against bullying

ANTI-BULLYING: Pupils from St Gerard's marched down the Black's Road as part of the 'Make a Noise' campaign

PUPILS at St Gerard's have marched with pupils from St Anne's Primary School and Good Shepherd Primary School to mark Anti-Bullying Week.

The march saw hundreds of pupils take to the streets as part of their 'Make a Noise' campaign which encourages children to speak out against bullying.

The 'Make a Noise' campaign and Anti-Bullying Week is promoted by the Anti-Bullying Alliance and lasts from Monday, November 13 to Friday 17.

Monday also saw pupils celebrate 'Odd Socks Day', in which children and adults are encouraged to wear mismatched socks to celebrate what makes everyone unique.

Mrs Julian Morgan, a teacher at St Gerard's said: "We have a strong preventative curriculum in St Gerard's which gives children the skills and knowledge to build safe, healthy and happy lives and to build safe and healthy relationships.

"Our children recognise when they need help and they know how to access it. Today is about children using their voice to express themselves and helping them to understand that collectively they have a huge voice.

"Today our young people are using their voice to tell the world that bullying is unacceptable."