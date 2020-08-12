Tune in tonight for Van the Man birthday bash at EastSide Arts Festival

There's only a few days of the exciting EastSide Arts Festival remaining, but there's still plenty to keep you engrossed and entertained

The EastSide Arts Festival wraps up 16th August but there is still lots to see and do across music, theatre, literature, story-telling, visual art, talks and tours under the theme, moments of Joy. Events can be enjoyed online from the comfort of your own home, outdoors in person, or in a small number of East Belfast locations as part of a live, socially distanced audience – all within Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Here’s a few suggestions of what’s left to see:

EastSide Electronics - 15 August 2020, online, beginning 7.30pm.

The Night Institute brings together a selection of the city's most forward-thinking artists for a night of exciting electronic music. The live & DJ performances will be accompanied by visual projections by Studio 34, streamed from the stunning second floor warehouse space of Portview Trade Centre. This promises to be a night of online electronica like no other.

75 Van Songs: Celebrating The Van Morrison Songbook, 15 August 2020, online, beginning 8pm.

Stuart Bailie is an author and music journalist based in East Belfast. 75 Van Songs is an upcoming book project that will celebrate the magnificent career of Van Morrison in a milestone year. Stuart has picked his favourite 75 songs from that rich source and has set himself the happy task of writing reviews, appreciations and imaginative responses to his selections from that work. This event will feature performances from four tremendous artists.

For the full festival programme and ticket information visit www.eastsidearts.net. Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EastSideArtsBel #ESAFest20.