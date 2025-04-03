Trump tariffs: Hanna calls for cooperation across Ireland and Europe

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna has called for cooperation across Ireland, UK and Europe in the face of stiff US tariffs announced by Donald Trump last night.

She was speaking after Stormont's Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald described the tariffs of 10 per cent on goods from the North entering the US as "deeply regrettable". Goods from the Republic and the EU have been slapped with a 20 per cent tariff.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Hanna branded Donald Trump's announcement as "self harm" which she said had created uncertainty.

"While we work through the precise implications, it’s important that people here see strong and clear political leadership that is focused on protecting them and finding solutions," she added.

“Week by week, we are witnessing the global ripple effects of Trump’s inward-looking agenda. We learned through the bitter experience of Brexit that isolationism is not a viable strategy in an interconnected world. In the face of these damaging tariffs, the UK Government should be urgently working to deepen cooperation with Europe and build resilient economic partnerships.

“There is also concern about the knock-on effect of these measures on the Irish economy and by extension, the all-island economy. While the exemption for pharmaceutical goods is helpful, we cannot pretend that what happens in the South has no bearing on the North.

“This is a moment that demands coordinated action to shield people from the disruption these tariffs are set to cause across the US, Ireland, and beyond. The SDLP will continue to press for clarity, cooperation, and action to protect people, jobs, and businesses here in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking this morning, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said a trade war will fuel inflation and risk recession.

She said she had already spoken with Tánaiste Simon Harris and the British Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to discuss the growing crisis. The Minister outlined five key asks of the British and Irish Governments.

She explained: "First, to keep the north’s unique circumstances in mind in trade negotiations and in terms of any counter-measures. Second, to act in concert, and to minimise divergence between Britain and the EU. Third, to provide a properly resourced advice service for businesses so that they can understand how tariffs affect them. Fourth, to improve existing trading initiatives such as HMRC’s duty reimbursement and waiver schemes. Finally, to bring forward an economic package that protects our international competitiveness.”