WATCH: Cars Destroyed in Poleglass Arson Attack

THIS is the dramatic footage of a weekend arson attack on a number of cars in Poleglass.

Police in west Belfast are investigating following the destruction of two vehicles at Laurelbank in the early hours of Sunday morning.

I have been contacted this morning by residents in Laurelbank about cars being burnt in the early hours. This is disgraceful has to be condemned and needs to stop. This could have been a lot more serious only for residents coming out. You can see from this video they tried to burn a number of cars. We would appeal for anybody with information to come forward. Posted by Stephen Magennis on Sunday, 7 June 2020

CCTV footage from a nearby home shows two males enter the frame after a car bursts into flames. One of them then attempts to set fire to another vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Reports were received by police at around 3.50am on Sunday morning that two parked cars were on fire in the area. A Nissan Qashqai and a Vauxhall Astra were totally destroyed as a result. A further report was received later on Sunday morning, from the owner of another car which had been parked at Laurelbank, that petrol had been poured over the car causing minor damage to it.

“An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Laurelbank area at the time of the incident or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 287 07/06/20.”

After being alerted to the fire, residents were forced to move other cars away from the flames.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Stephen Magennis said there was no clear motive for the attack, adding that people in the area were “very lucky” to escape injury.

“This is disgraceful has to be condemned and needs to stop,” he said,

“This could have been a lot more serious only for residents coming out.

“You can see from this video they tried to burn a number of cars.

“We would appeal for anybody with information to come forward.”

The PSNi said that reports can also be reported online via its non-emergency form online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online